AMD Publishes Catalyst 12.6 WHQL Driver

AMD has updated its Catalyst graphics driver suite to version 12.6.

The software includes the display driver 8.98, HydraVision for Windows Vista and Windows 7, the Southbridge/IXP driver, as well as the Catalyst Control center 8.98 and Vision Engine Control Center 8.98. The package is compatible with 5600-series desktop cards and up, 5100-series mobile chips (and up) as well as FireStream versions 9170 (and up).

According to the release notes the graphics driver has been updated "to provide enhanced level of power, performance, and reliability." APUs that are combined with discrete graphics cards receive new dual-graphics DX9 application profiles in Diablo 3, Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, StarCraft 2, Portal 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty Black Ops.

Also included in the 12.6 release are 11 fixes that cover a "possible" video driver vulnerability issue, system crashes and hangs, as well as a video corruption problem. The driver can be downloaded from the AMD site.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lasaldude 03 July 2012 01:15
    Hopefully it fixed that HDMI TV/monitor off issue where the Sound is disable/not plugged in status.
  • motorhead018 03 July 2012 02:17
    Dang nabbit! Still no official driver for the 7xxxM series cards. Boo uurns!
  • dasper 03 July 2012 03:03
    lasaldudeHopefully it fixed that HDMI TV/monitor off issue where the Sound is disable/not plugged in status.I am so happy to hear someone else has a similar issue. If I had known this would happen I would not have sold my 6850 to my coworker and upgrade to a 7850. So annoying to unplug and plug back in the hdmi cable every time I turn the TV back on.
  • jacobdrj 03 July 2012 03:07
    I have had so many problems with HDMI from my 6950 and my 7770... No sleep mode. Sound messes up, no support for 1920x1200 (even trying to mess with overscan, which hardly works.)

    HDMI with AMD is a complete mess... Have to go DVI and a 3.5mm sound cord...
  • humphreybot 03 July 2012 03:17
    the new 12.6 driver is the official driver for hd7xxx cards. and i have used hdmi with my 5770 for years now with nary a single problem
  • motorhead018 03 July 2012 03:33
    humphreybotthe new 12.6 driver is the official driver for hd7xxx cards. and i have used hdmi with my 5770 for years now with nary a single problem Well look at that, it is. Thanks for the call out.
  • motorhead018 03 July 2012 03:37
    motorhead018Well look at that, it is. Thanks for the call out.
    Cancel that. Upon further digging into the release notes, it is NOT the official driver for HD7xxxM card, but the 12.7 beta driver is.

    12.6 Release Notes

    12.7 Beta Driver Notes
  • _Pez_ 03 July 2012 03:44
    dasperI am so happy to hear someone else has a similar issue. If I had known this would happen I would not have sold my 6850 to my coworker and upgrade to a 7850. So annoying to unplug and plug back in the hdmi cable every time I turn the TV back on.It also happens with Nvidia's GTX 580 it's not only an AMD problem.
  • jimmysmitty 03 July 2012 04:38
    dasperI am so happy to hear someone else has a similar issue. If I had known this would happen I would not have sold my 6850 to my coworker and upgrade to a 7850. So annoying to unplug and plug back in the hdmi cable every time I turn the TV back on.
    Its a driver issue, not a GPU model issue. My HD5450 had the same issue on 12.4 drivers on my HTPC. try the 12.6 (which are supposed to fix it) and if not, I know the 12.3s didn't have the issue.
  • A Bad Day 03 July 2012 04:56
    I don't know if I should criticize AMD's driver software department for lagging behind or complement the hardware design department for outrunning other departments.
