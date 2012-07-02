AMD Publishes Catalyst 12.6 WHQL Driver

The software includes the display driver 8.98, HydraVision for Windows Vista and Windows 7, the Southbridge/IXP driver, as well as the Catalyst Control center 8.98 and Vision Engine Control Center 8.98. The package is compatible with 5600-series desktop cards and up, 5100-series mobile chips (and up) as well as FireStream versions 9170 (and up).

According to the release notes the graphics driver has been updated "to provide enhanced level of power, performance, and reliability." APUs that are combined with discrete graphics cards receive new dual-graphics DX9 application profiles in Diablo 3, Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, StarCraft 2, Portal 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty Black Ops.

Also included in the 12.6 release are 11 fixes that cover a "possible" video driver vulnerability issue, system crashes and hangs, as well as a video corruption problem. The driver can be downloaded from the AMD site.