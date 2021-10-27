AOC Unveils Inexpensive Gaming Monitor with Mini LED FALD

Gaming displays with full-array local dimming (FALD) backlighting based on Mini LEDs have traditionally been very expensive since such a backlighting module is hard to make. But sooner or later almost every premium technology becomes cheaper and this is where it gets wider adoption. This week AOC introduced the industry's first gaming monitor with a Mini LED FALD that will be priced below $1000.

As its model number implies, the AOC Agon Pro AG274QXM measures 27 inches diagonally and has a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The LCD uses an IPS panel with FALD backlighting via 576 LEDs that provide up to 600 nits luminance typically and up to 1000 nits in HDR mode to achieve VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 certification. To make the monitor more appealing to gamers, it supports a 1ms GtG response time as well as dynamic refresh rate between 48 Hz and 170 Hz enabled by Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro with low latency and low framerate compensation (LFC) on top (needs to be AMD certified).

The panel used by the Agon Pro AG274QXM can display 1.07 billion colors and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. The LCD also supports the AdobeRGB, sRGB, and NTSC color gamuts. To ensure fine colors in overly lit rooms and to keep prying eyes off your screen in LAN tournaments, the monitor can be equipped with a special hood.

(Image credit: AOC)

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Agon Pro AG274QXM has DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C, two HDMI 2.0 connectors, a quad-port USB 3.0 hub, an audio input, and a headphone output. The monitor supports a 65W Power Delivery over USB-C, has a built-in KVM switch, and two 5W stereo speakers.

While AMD's FreeSync can work over HDMI, usage of HDMI 2.0 ports does not allow the latest game consoles to offer their VRR capabilities that rely on implementation which requires HDMI 2.1. Still, the LCD fully supports a 4Kp120 mode for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5.

Being a premium monitor, the Agon Pro AG274QXM comes with a a 120-mm stand that allows to adjust height, tilt, and swivel. The stand also has a Agon logo projection that complements RGB illumination (Light FX) on the backside.

Without any doubts, AOC's Agon Pro AG274QXM offers an impressive list of features, but one of its main selling points is its price. The product should be available shortly for a recommended retail price of £849.99 in the U.K., which corresponds to an MSRP of around $971 in the U.S., which is not expensive for a display with FALD.