Fight The Alien Invasion In Arkane Studios' 'Prey'

You might know Arkane Studios for the Dishonored franchise, but at Bethesda’s E3 event, the studio revealed that it’s working on another game called Prey.

The game puts you aboard the Talos I space station in the year 2032. You play as Morgan Yu, an astronaut who is part of a series of experiments designed to “alter humanity.” However, the experiments are interrupted by aliens that invaded the space station. You must use tools found throughout the station as well as Morgan’s “mind-bending abilities” to defeat the hostile aliens.

The studio will reveal more information about the game later this year at Quakecon. However, we do know that it's coming to PC, Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 sometime in 2017.

NamePrey
TypeFirst-Person Shooter, Thriller, Sci-Fi
DeveloperArkane Studios
PublisherBethesda
Release Date2017
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • clonazepam 13 June 2016 14:40
    They should have come up with a different title. The name already paints pictures of Native Americans fighting aliens, or bounty hunters in space and it doesn't offer any of that.
    Reply
  • sh4dow83 13 June 2016 15:03
    I thought the same thing. And got excited about there finally being another Prey game. :(
    Reply
  • Calculatron 13 June 2016 17:51
    I wonder if any lawsuits will happen?
    Reply
  • hellwig 13 June 2016 17:56
    I bought the first Prey game because I had read about it in PC Gamer, but later confused the plot with Michael Crichton's "Prey". So confusion started long ago for me.

    According to Wikipedia, this IS a sequel. Why it's called the same exact thing, Id o not know.
    Reply