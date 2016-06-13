Fight The Alien Invasion In Arkane Studios' 'Prey'

You might know Arkane Studios for the Dishonored franchise, but at Bethesda’s E3 event, the studio revealed that it’s working on another game called Prey.

The game puts you aboard the Talos I space station in the year 2032. You play as Morgan Yu, an astronaut who is part of a series of experiments designed to “alter humanity.” However, the experiments are interrupted by aliens that invaded the space station. You must use tools found throughout the station as well as Morgan’s “mind-bending abilities” to defeat the hostile aliens.

The studio will reveal more information about the game later this year at Quakecon. However, we do know that it's coming to PC, Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 sometime in 2017.

Name Prey Type First-Person Shooter, Thriller, Sci-Fi Developer Arkane Studios Publisher Bethesda Release Date 2017 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

