Mighty Mini-ITX: ASRock Announces X299-ITX/ac

ASRock has announced one of the industry’s first Mini-ITX motherboards for Intel’s latest Core X processors in the LGA2066 packaging. The new X299E-ITX/ac is small, but it takes full advantage of Intel’s new X299 platform, offering support for all CPUs with up to 18 cores, quad-channel DDR4 memory on the higher-end CPUs, three PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots as well as everything that one might expect from a Mini-ITX board, including Wi-Fi.

Besides being a miniature motherboard for Intel Core Extreme processors, the most important aspect of the ASRock X299E-ITX/ac is support for quad-channel memory in this form-factor. The company’s previous-gen Intel X99-based Mini-ITX mainboard was feature-packed, but one of the things it missed was the quad-channel memory sub-system, which had an expected negative effect on performance in applications that require high memory bandwidth.

By contrast, the new unit has four SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slots and even supports DDR4 overclocking (assuming that there are SO-DIMMs that can be significantly overclocked). In fact, putting the Socket R along with a sophisticated VRM to support Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X CPUs with TDP of up to 165W as well as four memory slots onto a small motherboard is a rather remarkable engineering achievement. Meanwhile, very tightly packed design of the X299E-ITX/ac may impose certain limitations on compatibility with large cooling systems.

Just like every other Mini-ITX motherboard around, the ASRock X299E-ITX/ac has only one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for graphics cards. In the meantime, the X299E-ITX/ac is the first miniature mainboard to feature three M.2 slots (PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA) for SSDs. In addition, the board carries six SATA 6 Gbps headers for builds that require multiple storage devices in drive form-factor.

As for connectivity, the X299E-ITX/ac comes with a 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2 module (based on an Intel controller), two GbE ports (Intel controllers too), two USB 3.1 headers  (Type-A and Type-C), six USB 3.0 connectors, 7.1-channel audio sub-system (enabled by the Realtek ALC1220 controller) and so on.

The ASRock X299E-ITC/ac will be available in the coming months for about $280 - $300, depending on the region and other factors. Such a price point is considerably higher than MSRPs of most Mini-ITX motherboards, but given the fact that this is a very high-end platform aimed at enthusiasts, it is not unusual. In fact, keep in mind that all Intel X299 motherboards have to support CPUs with extreme core-count and 165W TDP. Hence, they come with advanced VRM designs with high-endurance components that are usually pretty expensive. As a result, all Intel X299 platforms are going to be pretty expensive and the X299E-ITC/ac is not an exception. In fact, from many standpoint it may be considered as an entry-level X299 board simply because it does not provide opulence of its bigger brethren.

ASRock's Mini-ITX Motherboard for Intel Core X-Series
 X299E-ITX/ac
CPU SupportIntel Core i9, Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5 CPUs in LGA2066 form-factor
Graphics16 x PCIe 3.0
ChipsetIntel X299
Memory4 x DDR4 SO-DIMM slots
Ethernet2 × Intel GbE controllers
Storage6 × SATA 6 Gbps3 × M.2 (PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA)
AudioRealtek ALC12207.1 channel audio
USB6 × USB 3.0 Type-A1 × USB 3.1 Type-A1 × USB 3.1 Type-C
Other I/ODual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2
Form-FactorMini-ITX
MSRP$280 ~ $300

  • Anarkie13 31 May 2017 14:02
    Simply stated... I want this
  • Brian_R170 31 May 2017 15:00
    That's a cramped board!

    I was looking for the 3rd M.2 slot and finally saw it on the vertical board between the CPU and I/O connectors.
  • chenw 31 May 2017 15:00
    That is one massively and impressively cramped board
  • dstarr3 31 May 2017 15:48
    I love these unreasonably powerful Mini-ITX boards. The CPU socket alone is half the size of the board, lol.
  • agsn 01 June 2017 02:18
    This in a dan case a4 sfx. A 7 Liter case that can outperform almost any server. Just need a 32gb capacity ram modules in this size
  • chenw 01 June 2017 07:21
    So what about AMD's X399? Would we see an ITX for that?
    Reply
  • dstarr3 01 June 2017 13:36
    19759844 said:
    This in a dan case a4 sfx. A 7 Liter case that can outperform almost any server. Just need a 32gb capacity ram modules in this size

    That's the dream, but cooling such a CPU with a cooler the size of what can fit in that case isn't going to go very well. Unless you want to glue a rad to the top and ruin the compactness.
  • Rommel_5 01 June 2017 20:11
    No thunderbolt? Just usb 3.1...
  • Bustin 17 June 2017 01:33
    Serious question, how much maximum RAM do you guys think it will have. Sure it's 4 slots. But is it still the max 32gb on itx or will it be 64?
  • dstarr3 17 June 2017 02:17
    19826638 said:
    Serious question, how much maximum RAM do you guys think it will have. Sure it's 4 slots. But is it still the max 32gb on itx or will it be 64?

    SO-DIMM modules are also available in up to 16GB each. So this will have a 64GB max capacity.
