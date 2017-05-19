Trending

Asus ROG Rolls Out Two Mini-ITX Strix Motherboards

By

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Asus announced the immediate availability of the ROG Strix H270I Gaming and ROG Strix B250I Gaming motherboards. The latest editions to the ROG Strix line of motherboards are both mini-ITX, based on Intel's H270 and B250 chipset respectively. These two models are almost identical, physically speaking, differing only in a few minor components and chipset features.

Both models possess many features you'd expect from full-sized Intel-based Strix motherboards such as support for 6th (Skylake) and 7th (Kaby Lake) generation Intel Core desktop processors, DDR4 support, PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, dual gigabit LAN, USB 3.1 Type-A/C, Bluetooth 4.1, dual Intel Optane-ready M.2 sockets, and 8-channel HD audio, all bundled into a tiny 6.7 x 6.7" package.

The Strix H270I Gaming has two gigabit LAN ports whereas the Strix B250I Gaming has a single gigabit LAN port. Both motherboards employ Asus' LANGuard surge protection and can be managed using the GameFirst IV traffic management software. Due to the mini-ITX form factor, these motherboards have two memory slots that therefore limit system memory to 32GB. Integrated graphics output is handled via DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI 1.4 ports on the rear I/O panel.

The company also included features found on its higher-end motherboards, such as AURA Sync RGB lighting, a 4-pin RGB lighting header, 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, SafeSlot reinforced PCI-E slot, Q-LEDs, Digi+ VRMs, DRAM Overcurrent Protection, and its unique thermally isolated "double-decker" PCH chipset / M.2 drive heatsink. There are a total of three 4-pin fan headers on each motherboard. Even though all three fan headers can be used for PWM fans, one header is specifically designed to accommodate a high amp fan or water pump. All fan headers can be managed through Fan Xpert 4 Core.

The ROG Strix H270I Gaming and ROG Strix B250I Gaming motherboards are available now for $120 and $110, respectively.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Asus ROG Strix H270I GamingAsus ROG Strix B250I
Socket11511151
ChipsetIntel H270 ChipsetIntel B250 Chipset
DDR4 Memory3800(OC) / 3600(OC) / 3200(OC) / 3000(OC) / 2800(OC) / 2600(OC) / 2400 / 2133 MHz 2400 / 2133 MHz
Memory ChannelDual Dual
DIMM Slots22
Max Memory32GB32GB
PCI-E x1611
SATA III44
M.2 Slot22
TPM Header11
LAN10/100/100010/100/1000
Rear I/O1 x DisplayPort1 x HDMI2 x LAN (RJ45) ports6 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (blue)1 x Optical S/PDIF out5 x audio jacks1 x Wi-Fi antenna port 1 x DisplayPort1 x HDMI1 x LAN (RJ45) port4 x USB 3.1 Gen 12 x USB 2.05 x audio jacks1 x Wi-Fi antenna port
Form Factormini-ITXmini-ITX
Price$120$110
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Oneilljstn 20 May 2017 00:16
    And still no am4 itx boards from any of the big players...
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 20 May 2017 02:19
    starting to wonder if Intel is playing a role in this at this point, just going by their history when it comes to AMD.
    Reply
  • John Heller 20 May 2017 15:56
    Great looking boards, now how about a B350 version so we can make some crazy good Ryzen ITX systems
    Reply
  • TheFuzzz 20 May 2017 23:38
    included nothing but Asus in my systems in the past years. will consider changing to whoever rolls out a ryzen itx board that is worthy.
    Reply
  • Llorelie 21 May 2017 03:59
    Nothing but AMD fans here, eh?
    Reply
  • kinney 21 May 2017 06:27
    It's not that anyone is an AMD fan, it's just where the action is at right now. I built myself a Biostar X370GTN / R7 1700 in a Node202 and it's an amazing setup. Would love to have an Asus to use for the same.
    Reply
  • JonDol 22 May 2017 10:57
    Too late. Already bought the Asrock's one.
    Reply
  • jtd871 22 May 2017 12:20
    What I was thinking, too. I went with MSI. Where were these at Kaby Lake launch?!
    Reply