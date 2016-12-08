More Tempered Glass (And RGB To Boot): Bitfenix Shogun

More tempered glass panels, everyone.

Bitfenix is the latest to announce a new case, the Shogun, with tempered glass panels. The company indicated that the Shogun is the spiritual successor of its Shinobi line--”carrying on the theme of simplicity,” read the press release.

The Shogun has the glass panels on either side of the chassis, and it appears that the prettier side (with all your lovely components) is semi-tinted, whereas the business end is fully tinted to gracefully hide all of your cabling. The rest of the case is built with aluminum, including some curved edges on the top and bottom, as well as SECC steel and ABS plastic.

The case supports a variety of configurations, thanks to its “Quick Custom Design” modular setup that offers drive cages that support up to six 3.5-inch drives or eight 2.5-inch drives. You can fit in up to EATX motherboards (note the included “Quick Custom EATX Shield” for a little cable routing help).

The Shogun supports loads of radiator configurations, with space on the top, back, and front panels, all of which have dust filters. Other features include “GPU Safe,” to help keep graphics cards securely in place, and “SSD Chroma,” which uses an RGB controller and an LED strip to light up your SSDs. Two SSD Chroma modules and Alchemy 2.0 Magnetic RGB Strips are included.

Bitfenix did not announce pricing or availability.

Enjoy this pretty weird product video: