Cooler Master Supports Socket TR4 With New Bracket

Cooler Master announced a new mounting kit for its line of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers that supports AMD’s massive 4,094-pin Ryzen Threadripper processor.

Cooler Master stated that its coolers already support the following sockets:

Intel: 7751150115111551156136620112011-v3AMD: AM4AM2AM2+AM3AM3+FM1FM2FM2+

The new mounting kit will be included with the company’s MasterLiquid line of of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers.

The company was kind enough to send us a photo of the replacement bracket and, as you can see, it’s a fairly straightforward design. The bracket attaches directly to the base of the pump assembly via screws.

The new mounting kit supports the following Cooler Master all-in-one cooler models:

MasterLiquid 120

MasterLiquid 240

MasterLiquid Lite 120

Upgrade kits for the following all-in-one cooler models are “coming soon.”

MasterLiquid ML120L RGB

MasterLiquid ML240L RGB

MasterLiquid Lite 240

Good news for those of you who already own one of the products listed above, Cooler Master will ship you a new TR4 bracket for free. You just have to pay for shipping. Based on this, and other recent announcements, we expect more cooling vendors to announce TR4 upgrade kits in the near future.

The aforementioned all-in-one CPU liquid coolers are available now with prices that range from $67 to $88.