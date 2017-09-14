Trending

Corsair Rolls Out DDR4 4,600MHz Memory Modules

Corsair has joined the growing list of memory manufacturers producing DDR4 4,600MHz memory kits. Billed as the company’s “fastest ever production DDR4 kit,” these two new memory kits come in 4,500MHz and 4,600MHz varieties.

These Vengeance LPX kits were co-developed with motherboard maker Asrock and feature Intel XMP 2.0 support. Both kits are equipped with low-profile aluminum heatsinks that come in a range of colors and are built using eight-layer PCB. All Corsair Vengeance LPX memory kits come with a a lifetime limited warranty.

If you're looking for tighter timings and lower voltage, the Vengeance 4,500MHz kit’s CL19-19-19-39 and 1.45V power draw should be right up your alley. If megahertz is all that matters, the Vengeance 4,600MHz kit at CL19-26-26-46 and 1.5V is probably the kit for you.

Vengeance LPX kits are available in various sizes and speeds, including 3,800MHz 128GB (8x16GB) to 4,000MHz 32GB (2x16GB), 4,133MHz 32GB (4x8GB), and 4,200MHz 64GB (8x8GB).

Corsair’s Vengeance 4,500MHz kit is available now on the company website for $480. The Vengeance 4,600MHz kit will be available on September 21 for $550.

Corsair VengeanceDDR4 4,500DDR4 4,600
Density16GB (8GB x 2)
Speed4,500MHz4,600MHz
LatencyCL19-19-19-39CL19-26-26-46
Voltage1.45V1.5V
FormatDIMM
Pin Out288-pin
HeatspreaderAluminum
Compatibility Intel X299
Price$480$550
  • Jake Hall 14 September 2017 20:25
    Yeah.... i think i'll wait
  • 237841209 05 October 2017 12:25
    Yet, you can get good DDR3 memory for only 65$ per 16 GB. DDR4 is just not worth it right now.
