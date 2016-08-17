CybertronPC's CLX Laptops Receive Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series Graphics, Too

A few months ago, CybertronPC released its Egyptian god-themed CLX series, which featured custom-built desktop systems and high-end gaming laptops. With the release of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10 series (Pascal), CybertronPC has revised its CLX laptops with updated graphics cards.

CybertronPC’s Anubis Osiris line appeals to customers interested in powerful systems with desktop-class performance. The updated Osiris 15 and Osiris 17 may be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-6700K processor, either an Nvidia GTX 1060 or GTX 1070 on both models, or a GTX 1080 on the 17-inch model.

On the other hand, the Anubis 15 bears a sleeker profile and is much more appealing if you’re looking for a thin and light gaming laptop. The Anubis 15 has a 4K display, and it’ll be interesting to see how well Nvidia’s new mobile GTX 1060 can operate at higher pixel densities.

CybertronPC’s Osiris 15, Osiris 17 and Anubis 15 are available on CybertronPC’s CLX website, starting at $1,900, $2,000 and $2,100 respectively.