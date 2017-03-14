Trending

Blizzard Debuts 'Diablo III' Female Necromancer Character Model, New Blood Abilities

By

Back at Blizzcon, Blizzard Entertainment pulled the curtain back on the new playable character class in Diablo III: Reaper of Souls and revealed the Necromancer. However, the company disclosed even more specifics on the new bone-and-blood class, with a new female character model and more blood-themed abilities for the Necromancer.

The Necromancer is the epitome of death, using the remains of fallen enemies to draw Essence (a magic resource) and fuel their dark magic, replenish health, summon Golems (constructs that do your bidding), and inflict even greater damage to those who oppose them. The class was inspired by the DiabloII hero, and the Priests of Rathma preserve the balance of life and death using a combination of bone and blood-themed abilities.

A Bloody Good Time

Blizzard let us loose on some demons with the freshly minted female Necromancer character model and the class' newest blood abilities, including Grim Scythe, Blood Nova, Blood Rush, Devour, Leech, and the Blood Golem. Grim Scythe swings at multiple enemies in a wide arc in front of you, dealing damage and restoring Essence. Blood Nova deals massive damage to surrounding enemies, and the current animation is as if the character explodes into a crashing wave of blood (it’s quite gratuitous).

Devour and Leech both provide regeneration, with Leech cursing enemies in the targeted area of effect, which causes attacks to transfers health to you and your allies. Devour is a rune ability that consumes nearby corpses to restore Essence. If you need a burst of speed, Blood Rush will cause your Necromancer to shed its mortal flesh to move (almost instantly) to a new location. It even lets you pass through solid objects.

The Blood Golem rune summons an ally made of bloody meat, which will attack your enemies and can be sacrificed to gain a large burst of health. It will reform from nearby corpses when it expires. It’s not the most attractive pet, but ditching the meatbag when you're in need of health will come in handy (it did for me) if you bite off more than you can chew with the horde of demons in your path.

In addition to the sweet new moves, Necromancers will have new Legendary and Set items, giving them a unique aesthetic identity in the world of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls.

Death Can’t Come Soon Enough

Although the exact launch date of the Rise of the Necromancer Pack is unknown, we do know that it will include the Necromancer character, an in-game pet, cosmetic wings, two character slots, two stash tabs, and a portrait frame, in addition to a pennant, banner, and banner sigil.

With the Rise of the Necromancer Pack seemingly far away, it makes our trickle of in-development gameplay seem bittersweet, and we’re left feeling like death can’t come soon enough. (Er...you know what we mean.)

  • timberland67 14 March 2017 15:22
    People are actually still playing Diablo III? LOL.
    Reply
  • koss64 14 March 2017 15:49
    Yes Timberland67 people are still playing Diablo 3, I myself got back into it around the 20th Anniversary and played through Diablo 1 in Diablo 3 and started 2 new characters , one of which ive taken up to lvl 70 since then.Its a fun game that had a rough start but is quite addictive now.This is one of the few games I have that I can say I got more than my $80 worth of entertainment from.
    Reply
  • JakeWearingKhakis 14 March 2017 15:51
    Yeah.. Path of Exile is the true king of isometric dungeon crawling!
    Reply
  • Jsimenhoff 14 March 2017 16:08
    19424259 said:
    People are actually still playing Diablo III? LOL.
    Blizzard keeps adding content and refining the experience, so yes there is still a highly active, highly enthusiastic community of players for Dialbo 3. I highly recommend the PS4 version for what is likely the best couch co-op game ever made.
    Reply
  • IceMyth 14 March 2017 16:32
    Sorry but what kind of features they are adding? So far all what I saw lame changes and some nerfs with small tweaks and some events that reward pets that does nothing if you have one already! While from what I keep hearing is that Blizzard promised many things but 0 so far!

    I played it and got my Monk to level 500 or something like this, do remember exactly!
    Reply
  • Jsimenhoff 14 March 2017 16:41
    Well, according to the article they are adding a whole new character class. This kind of update is mostly unheard of for a 5 year old game.
    Reply
  • surphninja 14 March 2017 17:15
    Shaking my head at that outfit. Can't make a female character without sexualizing her? What year is this?
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 14 March 2017 17:18
    19424721 said:
    Shaking my head at that outfit. Can't make a female character without sexualizing her? What year is this?

    She's barely sexualized. It's not like League of Legends.
    Reply
  • jaber2 14 March 2017 17:34
    Not happy with the "Blood" thing for necro, it should be all about bones and corps's I hope its not going to be a "Bloodbath"
    Reply
  • Zarii 14 March 2017 17:54
    She is only as sexualized as you perceive her to be, and no more so than the male version. As the concept art proves. Get over yourself. https://cdn2.twinfinite.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/DGJRVUK8IMTH1478284369475.jpg
    Reply