Juice Up Your Asus Maximus VIII Impact With EKWB's New Monoblock

Although EKWB built a monoblock that fit on the Asus Maximus VIII Hero, Ranger, and Gene back in October, the Maximus VIII Impact does not share the same design around the CPU socket area and therefore isn't compatible. For that very reason, EKWB built the EK-FB Asus M8I Monoblock.

The EK-FB Asus M8I Monoblock features a relatively standard design, but with a part of the block angled 90 degrees to cool the VRM circuitry on the Impact’s daughterboard. The area cooling the CPU uses the same cooling structure as that of the EK-Supremacy EVO.

Being an EK water block, it features a high-flow design, meaning that it is suitable to use in loops with weaker pumps or longer, more complex loops. Of course, we can’t really picture a scenario where you’ll have a long complex loop on a Mini-ITX board.

EKWB is carrying the blocks in two variants, one with a clear acrylic top so that you can see the fluid inside and one with a sleek-looking Acetal top. This time around, EKWB won’t be making the blocks with bare copper parts – both units are treated with a nickel-plating to protect against corrosion.

The block features the standard G1/4” threading, meaning it is compatible with the most common fittings and barbs. To install the block, you’ll have to remove the standard heatsink that sits on the VRM circuitry and keep the backplate.

Pricing sits at $125.99 for both the acrylic and Acetal variants of the EK-FB Asus M8I Monoblock, and both are available immediately through EKWB’s webshop.

