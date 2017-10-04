Enermax Introduces RevoBron PSU Line

Enermax announced the successor of the Triathlor line, which is called RevoBron. The new line consists of three members featuring 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency and a semi-modular cable design. Given the low efficiency rating, these units address the mid-range market, which is currently dominated by Corsair and EVGA, so it's good to see a new player entering the arena.

All RevoBrons feature DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails along with twister-bearings fans and have compact dimensions, with only 14cm depth. According to Enermax, Japanese electrolytic caps are used at their internals, however this doesn't mean much for the moment because we don't know the caps' exact models. They could, for example, be entry-level Japanese caps that have a lower lifetime than higher-end Taiwanese (e.g. Teapo) caps. Another interesting feature in these products is the Dust Free Rotation (DFR) function, which allows the PSUs to self-clean by rotating their fans in the opposite way for a period, thereby extracting the dust from their internals.

The max operating temperature is rated at 40°C and the PSU is protected by all necessary protection features including OTP (Over Temperature Protection) which, according to our opinion, is the most important protection feature. All units come with a single EPS connector so they aren't suitable for high-end mainboards that need more power in the CPU area. Of course someone with a high-end system should opt for a higher efficiency (and more expensive) PSU, rather than a budget one. Finally, Enermax has lately relied heavily on CWT for the manufacturing of its products so most likely this new line is also made by the same OEM.

The RevoBron units include in their bundle a fan controller called Coolergenie. This is a 2-in-1 fan controller that can be used to, well, control the fans of your case. It features two functions: a semi-fanless mode and fan-delay. The first function deactivates the fans under specific conditions while through the fan-delay function you can keep the system's fans active for up to 60 seconds after the system is turned off, in order to remove the remaining heat.

All RevoBron models are currently available at fair prices, given their features and the Coolergenie controller that accompanies them. Only the warranty looks low compared to the five years that the competition provides, however according to our opinion in this category a three year warranty is 100% realistic.