EVGA's SC17 Gaming Laptop Gets G-Sync, Still Waiting For Kaby Lake

EVGA announced that its flagship gaming laptop, the SC17, now has Nvidia G-Sync onboard.

The SC17 still features the same components from the recent Nvidia Pascal refresh, with an Intel Core i7-6820HK, 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD (with 1TB HDD storage), and the mobile version of the GTX 1070. Previously, the 4K IPS display didn’t offer a variable refresh rate technology, but now the panel comes with Nvidia G-Sync.

Surprisingly missing from this update is a shift to the latest Intel processors (in this case, the Core i7-7820HK). However, with a chip-down implementation (everything is soldered direct to the board), it’s not as simple as swapping the CPU out for a newer one, and EVGA may be working on getting rid of its Skylake stock before transitioning to a new processor offering. Other manufacturers have also refrained from diving into the Kaby Lake arena, for similar reasons, and we wouldn’t be shocked if some skip Kaby Lake altogether in favor of the next CPU generation (which could appear sometime this year).

The new EVGA SC17 1070 with G-Sync is available now on the company’s website, with a limited-time instant rebate of $250, putting it at $2,550. The non-G-Sync version of the SC17 1070 is also still available, and it’s been dropped to $2,400 via an instant rebate.