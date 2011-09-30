Firefox 7.0.1 Available for Download Now

UPDATE: Mozilla has just pushed out version 7.0.1, which takes care of that pesky missing add-on bug. All is well now, though, so update with confidence!

Does it feel just like yesterday that you updated to Firefox 6? And the day before it Firefox 5? Well, today it's time for Firefox 7.

Today Mozilla released released Firefox 7 across all major platforms. According to Mozilla, Firefox 7 manages memory more efficiently to deliver quicker browsing experience. Promised performance improvements in Firefox 7 include: faster at opening new tabs, clicking on menu items and buttons on websites. Heavy Internet users will also supposedly enjoy "enhanced performance when lots of tabs are open and during long web browsing sessions that last hours or even days."

New tools in Firefox make it easier for developers to build snappy Web experiences for users. A new version of hardware-accelerated Canvas speeds up HTML5 animations and games in Firefox. This allows developers to build more compelling and interactive Web experiences like Angry Birds or Runfield.Firefox now supports the W3C navigation timing spec API so developers can measure page load time and website navigation against bandwidth speed, website traffic and other factors. This API allows developers to test user experiences remotely and easily and quickly optimize websites and Web apps for different types of users.To help improve future versions of Firefox, users can opt in to Telemetry. Telemetry is a tool built on Mozilla Privacy Principles that allows users to provide anonymous browser performance data in a private and secure way that they control.

Download Firefox 7.0.1 at the links below: