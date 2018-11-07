Intel's Former CEO Brian Krzanich Has a New Job

Brian Krzanich served as Intel's chief executive from May 2013 to July 2018. Today, he was announced as the new CEO of CDK Global, a company that makes software for auto dealerships, as the successor to Brian MacDonald (apparently CDK highly trusts executives named Brian). Krzanich has also been made CDK Global's president and joined its board of directors; MacDonald will be sticking around to help with the transition.

Krzanich's tenure at Intel had its bright spots and dark patches. He led the company in its shift towards data-centric businesses, for example, which represents a significant amount of its current revenues. But he also oversaw several restructuring efforts--such as when Intel laid off 11 percent of its workforce--and came under scrutiny after selling $39 million of his Intel stock before revealing the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities.

But questions about what Krzanich knew of the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities and when is not the reason provided for his resignation. Instead, he's said to have engaged in a consensual relationship with another Intel employee, which is against the company's policy.

Now Krzanich has gone from the CPU maker, where he spent over three decades, to "a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce," CDK said in its announcement.

“In evaluating the future of CDK, the Board and Brian MacDonald concluded that this is the right time to bring in a proven technology CEO to drive top-line growth and help CDK take full advantage of its many opportunities,” Leslie Brun, chairman of the board at CDK, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Brian Krzanich to CDK. With 36 years of experience at Intel, Krzanich combines an exceptional track record of creating shareholder value with exactly the right combination of technology and strategic leadership experience to enable CDK to deliver on its enormous promise. The Board has full confidence that he has the talent and expertise necessary to lead CDK as it pursues a growth strategy.”