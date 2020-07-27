Get Ready to Pony up $129 for Apple's Braided Thunderbolt 3 Cable

If you hadn't noticed yet, Apple's stuff is expensive. Really expensive. The latest item in their fruity arsenal is the braided Thunderbolt 3 Pro cable, which costs a mighty $129, as spotted by The Verge.

It goes without saying that that's a pretty steep figure for a cable. I certainly haven't ever spent that much on any cable. Yet, it's actually not that bad of a price if you look at the materials and what exactly this cable can do.

The Thunderbolt 3 Pro cable is rated for overall data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps and USB 3.1 Gen 2 at up to 10 Gbps. It also supports DisplayPort video output and can handle up to 100 watts of power delivery. That's some serious stuff for just a single cable, and although there are some others that can do those figures, none of them are as long as Apple's 2m (6.6 feet) cable.

Of course, it's an active cable in order to be able to pull that off, so there's more going into the cable than meets the eye. Comparatively, passive Thunderbolt cables typically max out at 40 Gbps and 50cm (1.6 feet) in length.

Plus, Apple's promise that the Thunderbolt 3 Pro won't get tangled when it's coiled should bring some peace to those of us living in a home overrun with cables.

At the end of the day though, most of us don't need this. And those of us who do are probably used to paying a lot for equipment.