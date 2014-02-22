Gigabyte Announces Quad-Core J1900-Based Motherboard

Not long ago, Gigabyte announced its J1800-based motherboard. Now, it brings us the J1900N-D3V board, which carries a quad-core Celeron J1900 chip. Alongside this upgrade, the motherboard also features a number of other improved goodies.

The Celeron J1900 chip is a Bay Trail-based chip, operating four cores at a clock speed of 2.0 GHz. The integrated Intel HD graphics runs at 688 MHz, though it can boost up to 854 MHz. The TDP of all of this is just 10 W, allowing Gigabyte to have the chip passively cooled.

Internal connectivity consists of two DDR3-SODIMM slots, two SATA2 ports, a single PCI port, and a Mini-PCIe slot. Rear I/O connectivity is handled by a pair of PS/2 ports, a pair of serial COM ports, DVI, VGA, four USB 3.0 ports, stereo audio jacks, as well as dual Gigabit Ethernet. Gigabyte has also equipped the board with its DualBIOS, which is a very nice addition for a budget board.

There was no word on pricing or availability yet.