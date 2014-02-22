Trending

Gigabyte Announces Quad-Core J1900-Based Motherboard

By

Gigabyte's new J1900-based motherboard is even more feature-rich.

Not long ago, Gigabyte announced its J1800-based motherboard. Now, it brings us the J1900N-D3V board, which carries a quad-core Celeron J1900 chip. Alongside this upgrade, the motherboard also features a number of other improved goodies.

The Celeron J1900 chip is a Bay Trail-based chip, operating four cores at a clock speed of 2.0 GHz. The integrated Intel HD graphics runs at 688 MHz, though it can boost up to 854 MHz. The TDP of all of this is just 10 W, allowing Gigabyte to have the chip passively cooled.

Internal connectivity consists of two DDR3-SODIMM slots, two SATA2 ports, a single PCI port, and a Mini-PCIe slot. Rear I/O connectivity is handled by a pair of PS/2 ports, a pair of serial COM ports, DVI, VGA, four USB 3.0 ports, stereo audio jacks, as well as dual Gigabit Ethernet. Gigabyte has also equipped the board with its DualBIOS, which is a very nice addition for a budget board.

There was no word on pricing or availability yet.

  • Shawna593767 22 February 2014 04:45
    How would this compare to an Intel Core 2 Quad at the same clocks?
  • ocilfa 22 February 2014 06:21
    @Shawna: This soc gets a score of about 2000 on passmark, while a 2.4ghz core 2 quad gets 2970. Not too bad considering it only uses 10w at most.
  • runswindows95 22 February 2014 07:14
    These motherboards keep intriguing me. I'm happy with my 2Ghz Core2Duo laptop for the longest time, and if these CPU's are just as good, I can build a low power desktop for cheap.
    These motherboards keep intriguing me. I'm happy with my 2Ghz Core2Duo laptop for the longest time, and if these CPU's are just as good, I can build a low power desktop for cheap.
  • rolandzhang3 22 February 2014 11:37
    Would make a nice server or a light media machine :D
  • teh_chem 22 February 2014 14:28
    How would this compare to an Intel Core 2 Quad at the same clocks?
    At the same clocks, this
    @Shawna: This soc gets a score of about 2000 on passmark, while a 2.4ghz core 2 quad gets 2970. Not too bad considering it only uses 10w at most.
    As respectable as its performance/power consumption is, this will be significantly slower in virtually everything when compared to a C2Q at the same clockspeed.
  • Aiden Wright 22 February 2014 15:18
    Why a PCI port?
  • sonofliberty08 22 February 2014 17:39
    give us some AMD APU based mini-itx board, or maybe some ARM based board will be nice to have too
  • funguseater 22 February 2014 20:00
    Yet no HDMI, not much of a media platform.
  • dextermat 23 February 2014 00:11
    Celeron CPU are always ok when they get out but watch out for slowdown 1 or 2 after.
  • buhow 23 February 2014 04:32
