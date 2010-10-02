Nvidia GPU Settlement Covers Apple, Dell, and HP

The Nvidia GPU material defect may be behind the company's latest products, but some customers haven't forgotten the sting that they felt when their GPU failed inside their notebooks.

The good news for those affected (at least in the United States) is that the class action settlement is almost ready for everyone to take part in.

Right now, the covered laptop models are ones from Apple, HP and Dell. Owners of the Apple and Dell laptops with the faulty GPU may have their hardware replaced. HP laptop owners, however, may receive a replacement notebook of similar kind and value.

Nvidia will fund $2 million for reimbursement, which will be used for repairs.

Of course, Nvidia holds steady in that it did nothing wrong.

"NVIDIA denies all allegations of wrongdoing and has asserted many defenses," a notice issued by the U.S. District Court reads, according to AppleInsider. "The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing."

Check out the dedicated Nvidia Settlement page for the full details and the list below to see if your laptop model is included.