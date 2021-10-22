G.Skill Announces Ripjaws S5 Series Low-Profile DDR5

G.Skill today announced the The Ripjaws S5 Series Low-Profile Performance series, extending its DDR5 portfolio with a new low profile DRAM kit. The Ripjaws S5 is only 33 mm tall, and designed for small form factor builds where space is at a premium, such as Mini-ITX systems. These new DRAM modules join the more performance-focused Trident Z 5, which scales up to DDR5-6400.

At this time G.Skill is only launching one capacity for the Ripjaws S5: a dual-channel, 2x 16 GB kit (32 GB total). Frequencies start at DDR5-4800, scaling through to DDR5-6000. Interestingly, G.Skill lists the exact same CL timings for each of the speeds; it's more usual to see manufacturers list higher CL timings as frequency increases.

Timings and capacity table for G-Skill's Ripjaws S5 Series. Only 32 GB dual-channel kits will be available. (Image credit: G.Skill)

The modules don't feature any sort of RGB lighting, which makes sense - an RGB subsystem would take up valuable space and likely throw these modules out of Mini-ITX territory. Aesthetics are completely dependent on your color choice, with the kits available in either matte white or matte black. G.Skill styled these kits around racing cars, which is why you see decorative stripes and grills in the design.

The company didn't reveal pricing for the Ripjaws S5 Series Low-Profile kits, but did announce that these new DDR5 kits will be available from distributing partners worldwide from November. Unlike other vendors, who have reduced their warranties in DDR5 products, G.Skill on its website says it remains committed to providing limited lifetime warranties to all DRAM memory modules.