HP's 17-Inch Omen Laptop Gets Thicker, Gains GTX 1060 And 1070

Not long ago, HP showed us its efforts to dive back into the gaming segment with the return of the Omen line, which started with a single 17-inch laptop, then added a 15.6-inch laptop, an Omen desktop, and a 32-inch 1440p display. Now, Maingear is helping the company enter the premium gaming segment with the Omen X Desktop, an X-branded curved display, and an updated 17-inch Omen gaming notebook that includes options for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 GPU, offering more graphics horsepower in a mobile Omen device than ever before.

An HP representative told us that in order to keep up with many of the vendors updating their wares with new Pascal-based mobile GPUs, the 17-inch Omen laptop was redesigned (and made thicker) to fit the GTX 1070.

Previously, the 17-inch Omen laptop was only 29.9 mm (1.17 inches) thick, and the new chassis comes in at 32.9 mm. In addition, the USB 3.0 ports have been upgraded to USB 3.1 (Gen 1), but the USB 2.0 port remains the same. There's also a new DisplayPort and two additional speakers (the previous model had two) for a total of four. There's no longer an optical drive, but we don't see many people missing that when it's in exchange for a GTX 1070.

Curiously, the new 17-inch Omen laptop didn’t receive an upgrade to its screen, unlike other gaming notebooks that now have 120 Hz display options. Coupled with the fact the 15-inch HP Omen laptop didn’t receive the same Pascal treatment, we have to wonder if HP is going all in or just dipping its toe in the gaming waters. The new cube-shaped Omen X Desktop is indicative of a blind leap, but the laptops seem to be set in the mainstream-to-enthusiast level. Perhaps an X-branded laptop (with a GTX 1080, 120 Hz panel) is in the works?

There's curently no word on pricing and availability (the company's website does not yet have it available), but we'll update this article as that information becomes available. However, here are the specs for one of the models that will be available.

ProductHP Omen Notebook 17-w151nr
ProcessorIntel Core i7-6700HQ
Memory16 GB DDR4
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB GDDR5
Display Options17.3” UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS w/ G-Sync
Video Output- HDMI - DisplayPort
Storage512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
Ports- USB 3.1 x2- USB 2.0- SD Card Reader
Networking- Dual Band 802.11ac WiFi w/ Bluetooth- Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45)
Estimated Battery LifeUp to 5.5 Hours
Thickness32.9 mm
Weight3.18 kg
  • lightweaponx 18 August 2016 04:11
    I got a first gen Omen for a steal and other than the weird offset keyboard it's a great little machine. I wish they had kept that design language on these newer models.
  • wifiburger 18 August 2016 11:24
    gets ticker ! yes I've always wanted a ticker notebook
    blame nvidia for this one
  • Austin115s 18 August 2016 18:02
    That's just the most awful thing hp could have done. They could have placed a 1060 in the 15 inch keep the thickness of .9 and it would've been a hit. But they decided to not think about their fans again. Way to go hp you made an awesome laptop for people who want a 17 inch which is rarely anybody. And then you made it thicker.
  • eltouristo 19 August 2016 23:07
    When u r older u will want 17, lol.
