Intel's 8-Core & 6-Core Tiger Lake-H Specifications Listed

When Intel introduced its codenamed Tiger Lake-H processors earlier this year, it limited the announcement to quad-core CPUs aimed at a rather niche 'ultraportable gaming' segment and did not reveal any details about six-core and eight-core Tiger Lake-H CPUs it previously confirmed. These chips are still on track to be released in the coming months, and a PC maker recently disclosed the specifications of some of them.

DT Research sells rugged and specialized PCs for corporate, government, and healthcare clients. Such customers are willing to pay a premium for systems they need, but they also need time to ensure that the PCs comply with their requirements. Recently DT Research issued specifications of its upcoming LT375 Rugged Mobile Workstation and the publication was quickly discovered by @momomo_us/Twitter. The machine is set to be based on Intel's Tiger Lake-H processor with six or eight cores that will be accompanied by a 17-inch 1000-nits display, up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and two SSDs (more details about the system below).

DT Research will offer its LT375 with the following three Tiger Lake-H processors:

Intel Core i5-11400H : 6-core, 2.20 GHz (4.50 GHz max turbo frequency)

: 6-core, 2.20 GHz (4.50 GHz max turbo frequency) Intel Core i7-11800H : 8-core, 1.90 GHz (4.60 GHz max turbo frequency)

: 8-core, 1.90 GHz (4.60 GHz max turbo frequency) Intel Core i9-11900H: 8-core, 2.10 GHz (4.90 GHz max turbo frequency)

(Image credit: DT Research)

The PC maker does not list the TDP of the CPUs, but a 17-inch desktop replacement notebook can certainly handle a 45W processor, so it is more than likely that all of these chips are rated for 45W.

What strikes the eye about the specifications of Intel's Tiger Lake-H is their rather low frequencies when compared to Intel's previous-generation Comet Lake-H CPUs aimed at the same market segment. We do know that there is Intel's Core i9-11980HK coming to gaming PCs and this one has to be fast, but its younger brother Core i9-11900H (8C/16C, 2.10 GHz/4.90 GHz) looks rather pale when compared to the Core i9-10885H (8C/16C, 2.40 GHz/5.30 GHz), assuming that the specifications are accurate.

Intel's Tiger Lake-H processors with up to eight Willow Cove cores have a number of advantages over its predecessors, including an all-new microarchitecture, a massive (up to) 24 MB LLC to maximize effective memory bandwidth as well as single-thread performance, a new memory controller, PCIe 4.0, and Thunderbolt 4 support. But only real tests will reveal whether these advantages are enough to beat its speedy predecessor.

Intel yet has to confirm the final specifications of its upcoming Tiger Lake-H CPUs with six and eight cores, so any preliminary and unofficial information about these chips should be taken with a grain of salt.