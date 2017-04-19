Lenovo Announces The Flex 11 Chromebook, Computing With A Twist

The Lenovo Flex 11 is Lenovo’s latest entry into its long line of Chromebooks. The Flex 11 Chromebook features a multimode hinge and touch screen, thereby creating a 2-in-1 Chromebook. Chromebooks are popular with students, institutions, and consumers looking for a low cost, lightweight computer for everyday use.

The Flex 11 sports a 11.6" 10-point multitouch display with a native resolution of 1366x768. The 360° hinge gives end users the flexibility to shift between various modes, including “watch,” tent, laptop, and tablet.

The Chromebook is drop resistant and can handle falls of up to 2.4 feet. It has reinforced ports, a sealed touchpad, and a water resistant keyboard to protect against accidental spills.

According to Lenovo, there are internal channels beneath the keyboard to divert liquid away from sensitive electrical components. The company went on to say that it can handle spills up to 330ml without damage.

The Flex 11 measures 11.65" x 8.11" x .83" and features a non-slip texture on its exterior.

Information on system specs are fairly light at the moment, but we do know that the Flex 11 is powered by a 2.1GHz quad-core ARM processor and has 4GB LPDDR3 and 32GB Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) flash-based storage. Ports include HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type C, and an SD card slot. There is a 720p HD webcam that can be used for video conferencing apps like Skype or Google Hangouts, to name a few.

Lenovo said this Chromebook has a 10-hour battery life and 802.11a/g/n/ac wireless connectivity.

Available later this month, the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook will be $279.