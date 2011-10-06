These Micro-ATX Cases Support Long Cards

Wednesday Sharkoon revealed two micro-ATX cases for gamers that can house graphics cards measuring up to 14.2-inches in length. Called the Sharkoon MS120 mATX and the Sharkoon MS140 mATX, both feature a black finish and front blue LED-packed fans mounted behind a blask mesh insert. However, the The MS120 is the tallest of the two, featuring two 120-mm fans whereas the MS140 features a single 140-mm fan.

"The functionality of both is the same," the company said Wednesday. "Both cases contain auxiliary audio and three USB 2.0 ports, and a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port on the front of the I/O panel. Inside contains an optical drive, an externally accessible 3.5-inch drive and four extension card slots, and up to four 3.5-inch hard drives or up to six 2.5-inch hard drives or SSDs."

So how will gamers cram a GeForce GTX 590 or a Radeon HD 6990 into such a small enclosure? According to Sharkoon, one of the two suspended mounting panels for "data mediums" can be removed. Otherwise, hard drives and optical drives are inserted lengthwise within these two panels. On both panels, either two 3.5-inch HDDs or three 2.5-inch HDDs can be firmly attached.

"Despite its compact design, efficient cooling of the housing is ensured: The airflow through the pre-installed front fan is supported through the air intake on the side panel," Sharkoon said. "By surrendering the supported PCIe-Slot on the mainboard for a graphic card cooler, a filter-protected 120mm fan can be mounted to the base of the case. Additionally, a fixture to mount an 80 or 92-mm fan is located in the rear."

So far availability is unknown although the cases are slated to arrive in Europe first for a MSRP of €34.90 ($46.55 USD) for the Sharkoon MS120 mATX, and a MSRP of €29.90 for the Sharkoon MS140 mATX ($39.88). Stay tuned for a North American release date and pricing.