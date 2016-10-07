Microsoft Windows 10 Build 14942 Increases RAM Usage

Microsoft pushed out its Windows 10 Build 14942 to Windows Insiders today. Although the latest build contains several improvements, it will result in higher RAM usage for most users.

The End Of Svchost

Microsoft started to use grouped service host processes (svchost.exe) with the introduction of Windows 2000 as a method to conserve available memory. Microsoft continues to use svchosts today, but it isn't as necessary because the amount of RAM in typical computers has significantly increased.

A key feature of Build 14942 is the end of svchosts on systems that have more than 3.5GB of RAM installed. Instead, each service will run as a separate process. Microsoft said that this would increase service reliability, and it will increase transparency because you'll be able to see which services are running. It will also increase RAM usage somewhat, however, which could have a negative impact on devices with only 4GB of memory.

Smaller Changes

Although the end of svchost is the most important change in Build 14942, Microsoft made numerous smaller changes to Windows 10 in this build, as well. Microsoft added the option to hide the app list in the Start menu, which the company noted was a highly requested change. Microsoft added this option to the Settings panel in Build 14942, and now you can hide the app list.

Microsoft also updated the Photos app with a new, more polished design. Microsoft will also push the Photos app to the Xbox One soon. The build contains a useful modification to the Active Hours setting for businesses, which will allow companies to set up to 18 hours as active usage times. The system will not attempt to update during this time so as not to disturb your work.

In Scan Mode, there are a series of new commands to help you navigate and edit documents faster and easier.

Windows 10 Build 14942 Scan Mode Commands Key Command Effect F and Shift + F Jump to next/previous form field C and Shift + C Jump to next/previous combo box E and Shift + E Jump to next/previous edit box X and Shift + X Jump to next/previous checkbox R and Shift + R Jump to next/previous radio button B and Shift + B Jump to next/previous button

The new build is available to Windows Insiders now. As a side note, Microsoft reminded us that Windows 10 Insider builds older than Build 14926 will not boot after October 15. Build 14926 and newer will be valid until May 1, 2017, after which they will no longer boot, either.