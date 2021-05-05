Alleged Benchmark Results of AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G 'Cezanne' Uncovered

An unknown user has submitted alleged benchmark results of an HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2xxx machine based on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU to CPU-Z and UserBenchmark databases, hardware blogger @Tum_Apisak has discovered.

R7 5700GCPU-Zhttps://t.co/3FwvDcOwlkUserbenchhttps://t.co/MqlHowIAZY pic.twitter.com/rPEeYNorHBMay 5, 2021 See more

AMD yet has to announce its long awaited Ryzen 7 5700G accelerated processing unit with Zen 3 cores and built-in Radeon Vega graphics, yet these chips are floating around as PC makers are getting ready to launch computers based on the new processors. PC manufacturers also have to test their new systems before shipping and sometimes these test results leak. As ever, take this leaked data with a pinch of salt.

Specifications of AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G APUs are pretty well known as samples of the chip were sent out to AMD's partners quite a while ago. The Ryzen 7 5700G has eight cores based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture that are clocked at 3.80 GHz – 4.60 GHz and comes equipped with a 16MB L3 cache as well as AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics with 512 stream processors operating at 2.0 GHz.

In CPU-Z, the Ryzen 7 5700G-based system scored 631 points in single-thread test as well as 6534 points in multi-thread test . The APU demonstrated higher single-thread results than Intel's Core i9-10900K CPU and outputperformed Intel's Core i9-9900KS and Core i7-10700KF processors.

These are not the first benchmark results of AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G APU that have leaked. Yet, these are the first results obtained on a presumably commercial system — an HP Pavilion desktop. Perhaps, this means that the launch of the new APUs is getting closer and some PCs are already in the wild.