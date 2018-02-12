Trending

Motherboard OEMs Release New AM4 BIOSes Ahead Of Raven Ridge Launch (Updated)

Update 2, 2/12/18, 9:23am PT: Gigabyte officially announced the updated BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards. Biostar announced and released new BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards as well, and we’ve added a table for them below.

Update 2/12/18, 7:10am PT: We originally reported that AMD hadn’t released any CPUs before Raven Ridge that are capable of utilizing the onboard video outputs on AM4-socket motherboards. This is incorrect. AMD’s A-series (Bristol Ridge) APUs, based on the older “Excavator” CPU architecture, were the first chips to be released that can support AM4 motherboards’ onboard video outputs. We have corrected the error in the article above.

Also, Asrock made an official announcement of its updated BIOSes.

Originally published 2/9/18, 12:15pm PT:

Last year, AMD launched the AM4-socket X370, B350, A320, and A300 platforms for Ryzen CPUs. These chipsets have onboard video outputs, but AMD hasn’t released many chips that can utilize them yet. That’s changing soon with the release of AMD’s Ryzen-based APUs, known as Raven Ridge. Launching February 12, the Ryzen 2400G and 2200G combine a four-core, eight-thread CPU with integrated graphics based on AMD’s Vega architecture.

In preparation for the impending launch, major motherboard manufacturers have released new BIOSes for their existing AM4 motherboards to support the new chips.

Asus Motherboards

Asus made an official announcement for its new BIOSes. Owners can check Asus' website for links to their motherboard’s new BIOS, and for instructions on how to update it.

ChipsetModel NameSupported BIOS version
X370ROG CROSSHAIR VI EXTREME3502
ROG CROSSHAIR VI HERO (WI-FI AC)3502
ROG CROSSHAIR VI HERO3502
ROG STRIX X370-F GAMING3803
ROG STRIX X370-I GAMING3803
PRIME X370-PRO3803
PRIME X370-A3803
B350ROG STRIX B350-F GAMING3803
ROG STRIX B350-I GAMING3803
TUF B350M-PLUS GAMING3803
PRIME B350-PLUS3803
PRIME B350M-A3803
PRIME B350M-E3803
PRIME B350M-K3803
B350M-DRAGON3803
A320PRIME A320M-C R2.03803
PRIME A320M-A3803
PRIME A320M-E3803
PRIME A320M-K3803
EX-A320M-GAMING3803

ASRock Motherboards

ASRock now has an announcement on its North American website about new BIOSes. In short, all of its AM4 motherboards have new BIOSes.

ChipsetModel NameSupported BIOS version
X370X370 TAICHI4.40
X370 KILLER SLI/AC4.50
X370 KILLER SLI4.50
FATAL1TY X370 PROFESSIONAL GAMING4.40
FATAL1TY X370 GAMING K44.50
FATAL1TY X370 GAMING X4.50
FATAL1TY X370 GAMING-ITX/AC4.40
B350AB350 PRO44.60
AB350M PRO44.50
AB350M4.40
AB350M-HDV4.40
FATAL1TY AB350 GAMING-ITX/AC4.40
FATAL1TY AB350 GAMING K44.60
A320A320M PRO44.50
A320M4.40
A320M-DGS4.40
A320M-HDV4.40

Biostar Motherboards

Biostar announced and released new BIOSes for most of its AM4 motherboards. We’ve compiled the full list of them below.

ChipsetModel NameSupported BIOS version
X370X370GTNX37AK209.BSS
X370GT7X37AG209.BST
X370GT5 X37AG209.BSS
X370GT3X37AS212.BSS
B350B350GTNB35AK209.BSS
B350GT5B35AG209.BSS
B350GT3B35AS212.BSS
B350ET2B35BS209.BSS
Hi-Fi B350S1N/A
TB350-BTCB35BG209.BSS
A320TA320-BTCA32BG209.BSS
A320MH PROA32AS209.BSS
A320MD PROA32BS209.BSS

Gigabyte Motherboards

Gigabyte officially announced updated BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards. Below is a list of all of them.

ChipsetModel NameSupported BIOS version
X370GA-AX370M-GAMING 3F20
GA-AX370M-DS3HF20
GA-AX370-GAMING K7F20
GA-AX370-GAMING K5F20
GA-AX370-GAMING K3F20
GA-AX370-GAMING 5F20
GA-AX370-GAMING 3F20
GA-AX370-GAMINGF20
B350GA-AB350M-GAMING 3F20
GA-AB350N-GAMING WIFIT20h
GA-AB350M-DS3HF20
GA-AB350M-D3VF20
GA-AB350M-HD3F20
GA-AB350M-DS2F20
GA-AB350M-D3HF20
GA-AB350-GAMING 3F20
GA-AB350-GAMINGF20
A320GA-A320M-S2HF20
GA-A320MA-M.2F20
GA-A320M-D2PF20
GA-A320M-DS2F20
GA-A320M-HD2F20
GA-A320-DS3F20

MSI Motherboards

MSI announced the new BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards on its website. We’ve compiled a list of all its AM4 motherboards and their new BIOSes.

ChipsetModel NameSupported BIOS version
X370X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM7A31v1C
X370 GAMING M7 ACK7A35v15
X370 GAMING PRO CARBON AC7A32v28
X370 GAMING PRO CARBON7A32v1C
X370 KRAIT GAMING7A33v19
X370 GAMING PRO7A33v48
X370 GAMING PLUS7A33v58
X370 SLI PLUS7A33v39
B350B350 GAMING PRO CARBON7B00v19
B350 KRAIT GAMING7B08v18
B350 GAMING PLUS7A34vM7
B350 TOMAHAWK PLUS7B36v14
B350 TOMAHAWK ARCTIC7A34vHA
B350 TOMAHAWK7A34v1C
B350 PC MATE7A34vAA
B350M GAMING PRO7A39v2C
B350M MORTAR ARCTIC7A37vAA
B350M MORTAR7A37v1B
B350M BAZOOKA7A38v1A
B350I PRO AC7A40v11
B350M PRO-VDH7A38vA9
B350M PRO-VD PLUS7B38v25
B350M PRO-VH PLUS7B07v25
A320A320M GAMING PRO7A39v19
A320M BAZOOKA7A38v28
A320M GRENADE7A39vA8
A320M PRO-VH PLUS7B07v36
A320M PRO-VD PLUS7B38v15
A320M PRO-VHL7B07v16
A320M PRO-VD/S7A36v27
A320M PRO-VDN/A
  • 1_rick 09 February 2018 20:28
    Sure would be nice if they would put more than a cryptic 1-line description of each new version.

    I have the Asrock X370 gaming itx/ac and overall, I like it, but it can't clock my RAM up to the rated speed stably (I have Corsair 3000MHz but running it at anything over 2133 doesn't work well), or overclock my 1600x without it hanging on sleep about half the time.

    I know the RAM's not the issue as it worked fine at 2933 in a different Ryzen motherboard.
    Reply
  • 1_rick 09 February 2018 20:30
    Hah, whoops, and forgot to add "...and I can't tell if it's worth upgrading from the 3.4 release I'm on now."
    Reply
  • AlistairAB 09 February 2018 22:49
    20689560 said:
    Sure would be nice if they would put more than a cryptic 1-line description of each new version.

    I have the Asrock X370 gaming itx/ac and overall, I like it, but it can't clock my RAM up to the rated speed stably (I have Corsair 3000MHz but running it at anything over 2133 doesn't work well), or overclock my 1600x without it hanging on sleep about half the time.

    I know the RAM's not the issue as it worked fine at 2933 in a different Ryzen motherboard.

    The CPU can affect possible overclocks. Usually with ITX motherboards memory overclocks easily as the traces are small and you only use 2 dimms at a time. The only way you can be sure ram is not the issue is if you use really good ryzen ram (like g.skill flare) or something from the QVL list on asrock's website.
    Reply
  • AlistairAB 09 February 2018 22:53
    As far as I understand you won't really benefit from the power of the integrated graphics without a display port (for 4k60 support, or 1440p144 support). Really disappointed Asus didn't include display port on a single micro atx model, not even the TUF PLUS Gaming model. Sad...
    Reply
  • Kerry Lourash 09 February 2018 23:28
    Waiting for next HW revision of AM4 motherboards, maybe new chipset...

    You don't expect them to get it right the first time!?
    Reply
  • sean.mohrhoff 10 February 2018 00:58
    I'm not an AMD user, so trying to catch up here...
    Are you saying that AMD MoBo's have on-board video but the CPUs never supported them?
    Is that to say up until now every AMD MoBo required a separate video card in order to use it?
    Reply
  • Kerry Lourash 10 February 2018 02:55
    20690453 said:
    I'm not an AMD user, so trying to catch up here...
    Are you saying that AMD MoBo's have on-board video but the CPUs never supported them?
    Is that to say up until now every AMD MoBo required a separate video card in order to use it?

    Some older AMD AM4-socket-compatible chips have GPU's & are supported by boards. Only the new Ryzen models have GPU's.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 10 February 2018 03:47
    20690453 said:
    I'm not an AMD user, so trying to catch up here...
    Are you saying that AMD MoBo's have on-board video but the CPUs never supported them?
    Is that to say up until now every AMD MoBo required a separate video card in order to use it?
    The AM4 motherboards never had on-board video. They have video outputs for processors with built-in graphics. What Leon was implying was that there weren't any AM4 chips with graphics that could utilize these outputs, but he's wrong. Bristol Ridge APUs have been out for quite a while for OEMs, and for a little while now for consumers. Those APUs had integrated graphics and thus utilized the boards video outputs.

    They're easy to overlook though in the DIYer market... even more so now that Ryzen G is being rolled out.
    Reply
  • beppomarx 10 February 2018 14:02
    That's all fine and dandy, and I love APU's. I actually have a AB350M Pro4 new in box waiting to use, this gives me another option. However why is it still impossible to find a decent laptop with a 2500u? There are 3 options as far as I can tell and they call have sub-par screen panels and other significant drawbacks. They have been available for months now I don't get it... Why not focus on one thing at a time?
    Reply
  • BugariaM 10 February 2018 15:26
    It's all great, but how did it happen that upcoming Ryzen APUs supports natively HMDI 2.0, and on the motherboard side support stuck in the previous era on the version of HDMI 1.4?

    Of all boards, only two motherboards are claimed to have HDMI 2.0 - the most expensive models from the MSI and Biostar. That somehow reduces their attractiveness to zero.

    But why???
    Reply