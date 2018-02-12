Motherboard OEMs Release New AM4 BIOSes Ahead Of Raven Ridge Launch (Updated)

Update 2, 2/12/18, 9:23am PT: Gigabyte officially announced the updated BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards. Biostar announced and released new BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards as well, and we’ve added a table for them below.

Update 2/12/18, 7:10am PT: We originally reported that AMD hadn’t released any CPUs before Raven Ridge that are capable of utilizing the onboard video outputs on AM4-socket motherboards. This is incorrect. AMD’s A-series (Bristol Ridge) APUs, based on the older “Excavator” CPU architecture, were the first chips to be released that can support AM4 motherboards’ onboard video outputs. We have corrected the error in the article above.

Also, Asrock made an official announcement of its updated BIOSes.

Originally published 2/9/18, 12:15pm PT:

Last year, AMD launched the AM4-socket X370, B350, A320, and A300 platforms for Ryzen CPUs. These chipsets have onboard video outputs, but AMD hasn’t released many chips that can utilize them yet. That’s changing soon with the release of AMD’s Ryzen-based APUs, known as Raven Ridge. Launching February 12, the Ryzen 2400G and 2200G combine a four-core, eight-thread CPU with integrated graphics based on AMD’s Vega architecture.

In preparation for the impending launch, major motherboard manufacturers have released new BIOSes for their existing AM4 motherboards to support the new chips.

Asus Motherboards

Asus made an official announcement for its new BIOSes. Owners can check Asus' website for links to their motherboard’s new BIOS, and for instructions on how to update it.

ASRock Motherboards

ASRock now has an announcement on its North American website about new BIOSes. In short, all of its AM4 motherboards have new BIOSes.

Biostar Motherboards

Biostar announced and released new BIOSes for most of its AM4 motherboards. We’ve compiled the full list of them below.



Gigabyte Motherboards

Gigabyte officially announced updated BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards. Below is a list of all of them.

MSI Motherboards

MSI announced the new BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards on its website. We’ve compiled a list of all its AM4 motherboards and their new BIOSes.