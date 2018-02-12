Motherboard OEMs Release New AM4 BIOSes Ahead Of Raven Ridge Launch (Updated)

Update 2, 2/12/18, 9:23am PT: Gigabyte officially announced the updated BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards. Biostar announced and released new BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards as well, and we’ve added a table for them below.
Update 2/12/18, 7:10am PT: We originally reported that AMD hadn’t released any CPUs before Raven Ridge that are capable of utilizing the onboard video outputs on AM4-socket motherboards. This is incorrect. AMD’s A-series (Bristol Ridge) APUs, based on the older “Excavator” CPU architecture, were the first chips to be released that can support AM4 motherboards’ onboard video outputs. We have corrected the error in the article above.
Also, Asrock made an official announcement of its updated BIOSes.
Originally published 2/9/18, 12:15pm PT:
Last year, AMD launched the AM4-socket X370, B350, A320, and A300 platforms for Ryzen CPUs. These chipsets have onboard video outputs, but AMD hasn’t released many chips that can utilize them yet. That’s changing soon with the release of AMD’s Ryzen-based APUs, known as Raven Ridge. Launching February 12, the Ryzen 2400G and 2200G combine a four-core, eight-thread CPU with integrated graphics based on AMD’s Vega architecture.
In preparation for the impending launch, major motherboard manufacturers have released new BIOSes for their existing AM4 motherboards to support the new chips.
Asus Motherboards
Asus made an official announcement for its new BIOSes. Owners can check Asus' website for links to their motherboard’s new BIOS, and for instructions on how to update it.
ASRock Motherboards
ASRock now has an announcement on its North American website about new BIOSes. In short, all of its AM4 motherboards have new BIOSes.
Biostar Motherboards
Biostar announced and released new BIOSes for most of its AM4 motherboards. We’ve compiled the full list of them below.
Gigabyte Motherboards
Gigabyte officially announced updated BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards. Below is a list of all of them.
MSI Motherboards
MSI announced the new BIOSes for its AM4 motherboards on its website. We’ve compiled a list of all its AM4 motherboards and their new BIOSes.
I have the Asrock X370 gaming itx/ac and overall, I like it, but it can't clock my RAM up to the rated speed stably (I have Corsair 3000MHz but running it at anything over 2133 doesn't work well), or overclock my 1600x without it hanging on sleep about half the time.
I know the RAM's not the issue as it worked fine at 2933 in a different Ryzen motherboard.
The CPU can affect possible overclocks. Usually with ITX motherboards memory overclocks easily as the traces are small and you only use 2 dimms at a time. The only way you can be sure ram is not the issue is if you use really good ryzen ram (like g.skill flare) or something from the QVL list on asrock's website.
You don't expect them to get it right the first time!?
Are you saying that AMD MoBo's have on-board video but the CPUs never supported them?
Is that to say up until now every AMD MoBo required a separate video card in order to use it?
Some older AMD AM4-socket-compatible chips have GPU's & are supported by boards. Only the new Ryzen models have GPU's.
They're easy to overlook though in the DIYer market... even more so now that Ryzen G is being rolled out.
Of all boards, only two motherboards are claimed to have HDMI 2.0 - the most expensive models from the MSI and Biostar. That somehow reduces their attractiveness to zero.
But why???