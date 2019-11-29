MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Plus $35 Off With Free Shipping

The MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Plus motherboard is on sale at Amazon for Black Friday for $114, a discount of $35 from the normal asking price of $114.99. The board also comes with free shipping for Prime members, which is all a great deal for MSI's entry-level Z390 gaming platform.

The MPG Z390 Gaming Plus supports both 8th- and 9th-Gen Intel processors, meaning you can drop anything from a beastly Core i9-9900KS to the lowly Pentium G4560 into the LGA 1151 interface.

MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Plus: was $150, now $114.99. The MSI MPG Z390 serves as the company's entry-level gaming motherboard, but it still comes with a solid feature set given its price point. View Deal

The Gaming Plus comes with lighting, but the red- and black-themed board only comes with red LEDs. The board also has two M.2 ports, a single LAN port with an Intel I219V Gigabit controller, and six audio jacks with the Realtek ALC892 HD audio codec.

Connectivity consists of two USB 3.1 Gen two connection with both Type-A and Type-C connectors, along with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 ports. The Gaming Plus does support Wi-Fi, but you'll have to pony up for the additional CNVi module to enable the feature. Lastly, the motherboard has a recessed edge for both the SATA and internal USB ports, which allows you to tuck those cables away neatly for a clean-looking build.

