MSI Summit E16 Flip Teases New Nvidia Graphics

MSI today hosted a streaming even about a pair of new Summit-branded business 2-in-1s with 11th Gen Intel Core processors. There's a 13-incher, the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo, which is available today, as well as a larger Summit E16 Flip. The E13 Evo is available starting at $1,599, but MSI hasn't announced specific pricing or release for the E16 Flip.

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo MSI Summit E16 Flip CPU Up to Intel Core i7-11857G7 Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7-U Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated), Next Gen Nvidia GeForce RTX Series Display 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200, 16:10, Touch 16-inch, QHD+, 16:10, Touch Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210+, Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Not disclosed Starting Price $1,599 Not disclosed

MSI is being more coy in general about the E16. It's using "next gen Nvidia GeForce RTX series" graphics, but we don't know yet what those are. We also don't have more specific pricing or release availability.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI is touting the upcoming E16 as "the thinnest convertible 16-inch laptop in the 2-in-1 laptop market," which is admittedly not particularly sizable; in fact, we can't think of anything else in that category. More interesting are the new GPU and the new Dynamic Cooler Boost technology. The company claims the latter will keep noise down to 35 dB, even when the CPU is at full load.



Both laptops will come with the MSI Pen, the first active stylus that the company has released. It recharges over USB Type-C, attaches with magnets and offers 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity.



MSI is also releasing its second-generation USB-C docking station for $239, which can connect to three displays and offers five USB ports.

But for us, the big question is all about the Summit E16 Flip. While the E13 Flip looks nice and all, we're a sucker for mysteries about upcoming components.