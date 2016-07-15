Trending

Explore 18 Quintillion Planets With The New 'No Man's Sky' Trailer

By

No Man’s Sky is coming in a few weeks, and as expected, there are more videos coming out in an effort to raise even more excitement about the game. The latest clip comes from PlayStation, and it highlights the game’s exploration side.

For a small studio, Hello Games created a massive universe with 18 quintillion planets to explore (that’s 18 zeros in case you were wondering). The contents of each planet in terms of wildlife, structures and resources will all be different as well, thanks to the game’s procedural-generation system. Even with the game’s immense (and growing) number of fans, it’s going to take some time before a significant portion of the planets are discovered.

Of course, exploration is just one of the four major activities in No Man’s Sky. Over the next few weeks, there will be more videos of the game such as its combat, trading and survival mechanics, all of which lead up to the launch date of August 9.

Earlier this year, the studio initially set the launch date to June 21. However, studio founder Sean Murray announced on May 27, less than a month before release, that the game was delayed to Aug. 9 because “some key moments needed extra polish to bring them up to our standards.” Regardless, the two-month delay is nearly over, and players will be able to explore the expansive galaxy in less than four weeks.

NameNo Man's Sky
TypeSci-Fi, Exploration, Action/Adventure, Shooter
DeveloperHello Games
PublisherHello Games
PlatformsWindows, PlayStation 4
Where To BuySteamPlayStation StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Release DateAugust 9, 2016
12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • quilciri 15 July 2016 16:50
    " it’s going to take some time before a significant portion of the planets are discovered."

    What's your definition of "a significant portion"?...or I guess the question could be "What's your definition of "some time"."? :)

    Tagline that Hello can use, free of charge: "No man's sky. Now with more planets than the actual universe!"**

    **not strictly true, since the universe is estimated to have 10^24 planets, and no man's sky only has 10^18, but it's a significant portion! :D
    Reply
  • liffie 15 July 2016 17:05
    @QUILCIRI well the truth of the matter it is actually not that far off there are 18 quintillion worlds in the game and there are about 1 sextillion stars in our universe to its just an order of magnitude smaller than the real observable universe, and that just assumes that stars are included in the 18 quintillion number.
    Reply
  • quilciri 15 July 2016 17:07
    It's *six* orders of magnitude off (as I posted above) of the estimated planets in the real universe, or 1/1,000,000th of the estimated amount.

    http://scienceblogs.com/startswithabang/2013/01/05/how-many-planets-are-in-the-universe/
    Reply
  • Trowaway 15 July 2016 17:37
    18 quintillion is 15 zeroes, not 18.
    Reply
  • Pedasc 15 July 2016 18:39
    A Quintilian has 18 zeroes unless you are in most of Europe where it has 30 zeroes. A Quadrillion has 15 zeroes (in the US).
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 15 July 2016 19:46
    i have a feeling this game is gonna be a big turd. i'm already bored of the game from just watching the 20 minute playthrough on IGN. Doesn't look like there is much to do and your discoveries dont give much satisfaction.
    Reply
  • 7munkee 16 July 2016 01:08
    How can a game have "an immense number of fans" when it hasn't even been released?
    Reply
  • kBuckleys 16 July 2016 02:25
    You forgot GOG.
    Reply
  • quilciri 16 July 2016 03:06
    18284611 said:
    How can a game have "an immense number of fans" when it hasn't even been released?

    The fans are also procedurally generated.
    Reply
  • rush21hit 16 July 2016 13:15
    Yep. That's it. I'm sold.

    I want to pretend I'm still alive when our civilization technology reach this level. To my understanding, I'm convinced that people in this game at least at Tier 2 of Kardashev scale.
    Reply