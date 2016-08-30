Nvidia Game Ready Driver Updated For 'Deus Ex', 'Battlefield', 'Quantum Break', 'WoW' Expansion

Nvidia released a new Game Ready driver with optimizations for four new and upcoming games.

Game Ready driver version 372.70 features support for WoW: Legion, Blizzard’s sixth expansion for the more than decade-old World of Warcraft MMO. The new version of the game features new zones, new characters, new enemies and more. And Nvidia’s new driver should ensure that it all runs smoothly.

The updated driver is also ready for the Battlefield 1 open beta, which starts tomorrow. If you’re eager to try out EA’s latest installment of its beloved multiplayer FPS war series, be sure to grab the driver update ahead of time. You’re going to want every bit of performance your GPU can muster so you can enjoy those luscious graphics.

Game Ready driver 372.70 is also optimized for the DX11 version of Quantum Break, which launches on Steam on September 14. The game was originally launched as a Windows Store exclusive and was available only for Windows 10 PCs with DX12 graphics cards. The upcoming version of the game has been made compatible with DX11, and it will run on Window 7 or Window 8 PCs. Nvidia’s new driver not only ensures smooth performance on a single card, it is also optimized to run Quantum Break in SLI, which is usually a feature that is enabled following the launch of a game.

The previous Game Ready driver release added support for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Nvidia didn’t list the specifics about the update, but version 372.70 includes further enhancements for Deus Ex.

Game Ready driver 372.70 is available now from GeForce.com. If you have GeForce Experience installed it will have updated already, unless you’ve disabled automatic updates.