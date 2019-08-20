OBS Studio 24's First Release Candidate Is Here

The the first release candidate for OBS Studio 24.0 showed yesterday, with more than a dozen new features and a bunch of other miscellaneousimprovements.

Standout additions include the ability to pause while recording "to allow seamless on-the-fly removal of video segments," the option to adjust the bitrate instead of dropping frames if congestion occurs and expanded control over audio captured from browsers.

All three of those features should make life easier for streamers. The first should help people who record their gameplay for on-demand platforms like YouTube in addition to streaming it. Both of the others are quality of life changes that give streamers more control over their broadcasts, whether it's by sacrificing visual fidelity to preserve frame rates or by literally offering more control over browser audio.

The miscellaneous improvements offer similar benefits. Some are the generic "optimizations and performance improvements" we're pretty sure developers are legally obligated to mention in all patch notes. Others are more specific: the release notes mention fixes to Linux window capture, a new default format and the ability to automatically stop recording if there's less than 50MB of available disk space.

These changes probably won't make OBS Studio any more approachable for beginners. It has a lot of features--and will have even more once version 24 is ready to ship--but that also means it has a lot of settings that can be daunting at first glance. That's why Intel went so far as to release the Easy Streaming Wizard, which can automatically configure OBS Studio based on system hardware, earlier this month.

But OBS is still kicking. Streamlabs has been competing with OBS by creating its own broadcast software based on the tool, and Twitch finally released its own streaming app this month, but these changes show that OBS Studio ain't dead yet.