Origin's PC/Xbox 360 Would Give You ''The Big O''

As much as we love our PC gaming rigs, we know that to get the most variety of good gaming these days, you're going to need a console. Origin PC has the perfect solution for the gamer looking for the ultimate hybrid gaming rig that'll take care of both worlds.

Origin PC calls it the The Big O, which puts together some pretty good Intel and Nvidia hardware and throws in the IBM and ATI-based Xbox 360 inside the case "to create the ultimate gaming weapon."

Yes, that's right, this PC gaming rig has an Xbox 360 built inside the case.

“The Big O will satisfy the demands of even the most power hungry gamer, but when you create the ultimate personal computer system it has to be designed to go above and beyond gaming” said Kevin Wasielewski, CEO and Co-Founder of Origin. “From the hottest games on the market to digital video editing and 3D rendering you will have the power to perform at every level. To have the best you have to build using the latest in computer technology that guarantees unmatched performance and that is exactly what you get with the Big O.”

The "entry level" spec will be $7,669 and pack an overclocked Intel Core i7-930 CPU running at 4.0GHz, dual NVIDIA GTX480 graphics cards and 6GB of DDR3.

If you really mean business, though, you can opt for two of Intel’s hexacore Xeon X5680 processors overclocked 4.3GHz and 24GB of Corsair GT 2000MHz memory. Then add in four of EVGA’s GeForce GTX 480 FTW graphics cards for good measure.

The Big O features a liquid cooling system for the entire PC, including CPU, motherboard, graphics card and even the integrated Xbox 360 slim.

For the top of the line configuration, you're going to need $17,000 at the ready to take one home. Thankfully, Origin offers free shipping.