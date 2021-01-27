Leaked Benchmarks From Core i9-Powered iMac Surface

A mysterious system packing a Core i9-10910 Comet Lake CPU and a (currently unheard of) AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 65GB of RAM has been spotted on an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark score. All data indicates this system could possibly be a prototype for the next generation iMac from Apple.

We've already covered the Core i9-10910 several months ago; this processor is rumored to be exclusively sold to Apple. The CPU features 8 cores, 16 threads, a base frequency of 3.6 GHz, and a max turbo boost of 5 GHz flat. The 10910 also includes a configurable TDP of 95W-125W which further proves this CPU is targeted towards compact systems, like an iMac. The Core i9-10910 is roughly 10% faster than its closest brother, the Core i9-10900 according to known Geekbench 5 results of the CPU.

What's interesting about this benchmark score is the GPU used in the system, a Radeon Pro RX 5700 XT. This is the first we've heard of such a GPU, so we wouldn't be surprised if this is another Mac exclusive, presumably for the new iMac. If we had to guess, the Radeon Pro 5700 XT is simply a Pro model of the 5700 XT with a lower TDP.

For benchmark results, the Core i9-10910 system scored an average frame rate of 41.7; however, the specific resolution used is unknown so we don't have enough data to make an accurate comparison with another GPU.

So yes, this system could genuinely be a prototype for one of Apple's new iMacs; all the evidence points to it. However, we do have contradicting info that Apple will feature its new M1ARM-based chips in the unit instead. Presumably, this means Apple will launch two different versions of the iMac, one with Intel silicon, and the other with Apple's M1 chips.