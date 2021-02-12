Maker's Raspberry Pi Build Adds Swivel Screen With Recycled ThinkPad Hinge

We've seen some cool Raspberry Pi desktop rigs, but this one stands out and swivels! Created by a maker known as Sleepless_Engineer, this project uses an old swivel hinge recycled from a Lenovo ThinkPad to create an adjustable screen.

Sleepless_Engineer's system stores a Raspberry Pi 4 and screen inside a custom, 3D-printed shell. To fit everything inside, the USB and Ethernet ports had to be resoldered from the Raspberry Pi. This allowed additional space to store the battery and keyboard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sleepless_Engineer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Sleepless_Engineer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Sleepless_Engineer)

According to Sleepless_Engineer, the Pi 4 was ideal due to its Micro-HDMI support. This cable was apparently easy to route through the ThinkPad hinge, taken from an X201 model. The project also uses a Blackberry trackball breakout module.

There may be plans in the works for an updated edition. Sleepless_Engineer indicated an x86 single-board computer would be preferred.

Anyone interested in recreating this project can find all of the 3D printable files on Thingiverse.

