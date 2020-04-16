Trending

MSI Delivers First GeForce RTX 2080 Ti With 16 Gbps GDDR6 Memory

MSI injects more speed into the memory.

It's uncertain if this will be a trend going forward, but MSI has launched the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio that aims to be one of the best graphics cards by introducing a nice memory uplift. MSI's latest offering is the first GeForce RTX 2080 Ti to come with 16 Gbps of GDDR6 memory.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio is aesthetically identical to MSI's previous Gaming X Trio model. The brand's Tri-Frozr cooling solution with triple Torx 3.0 cooling fans are still present and so is the flashy RGB lighting and sleek backplate. The real upgrade lies inside the memory chips hidden under the hood. 

In case you've forgotten, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti launched with 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory. Coupled with a 352-bit memory interface, the graphics card delivers a maximum bandwidth of 616 GBps. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio, on the other hand, is rocking 16 Gbps and, therefore, can pump out 704 GBps. This amounts to a 14.3% increase in memory bandwidth. 

Regarding clock speeds, the Gaming Z Trio features the same 1,755 MHz boost clock as the Gaming X Trio.

Depending on how big of a jump, faster memory can help boost a graphics card's performance. In this case, the improvement is almost negligible. According to MSI, its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio is only up to 5% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio.

Price

The new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio is available as of today; however, MSI didn't share U.S. pricing. 

UK retailer CCL Computers has already listed the graphics card for £1,307.32. The store sells the Gaming Z Trio for £1,226.47. We're looking at a 6.6% price increase for the faster model.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio costs about $1,200 at Newegg, meaning that the Gaming Z Trio could potentially sell for around $1,315.44 on our side of the globe.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sydneyblue203 16 April 2020 19:20
    Im curious as to why they did this ?
    Reply
  • mdd1963 16 April 2020 19:38
    More importantly, I'd wonder...is it any faster, so equipped? A few gaming comparisons in GPU-limited benchmarks would be nice... (Not that I'd pay even the standard wholesale $1150 price for a 2080Ti, much less an extra $100-$150 for one with one extra FPS in game ABC..) :)
    Reply
  • Deicidium369 16 April 2020 20:27
    sydneyblue203 said:
    Im curious as to why they did this ?
    Why did a manufacturer in a crowded sector did something to set itself apart from it's competitors? REALLY?
    Reply
  • Deicidium369 16 April 2020 20:28
    mdd1963 said:
    More importantly, I'd wonder...is it any faster, so equipped? A few gaming comparisons in GPU-limited benchmarks would be nice... (Not that I'd pay even the standard wholesale $1150 price for a 2080Ti, much less an extra $100-$150 for one with one extra FPS in game ABC..) :)
    High end isn't for everyone.
    Reply
  • sydneyblue203 17 April 2020 00:22
    Deicidium369 said:
    Why did a manufacturer in a crowded sector did something to set itself apart from it's competitors? REALLY?
    I dont understand why you are answering my question with a question what do you expect from someone on the internet
    Reply
  • sydneyblue203 17 April 2020 00:24
    mdd1963 said:
    More importantly, I'd wonder...is it any faster, so equipped? A few gaming comparisons in GPU-limited benchmarks would be nice... (Not that I'd pay even the standard wholesale $1150 price for a 2080Ti, much less an extra $100-$150 for one with one extra FPS in game ABC..) :)
    It better be for the added cost IMO. I would of liked to see a new design kinda like the CyberPunk card
    Reply
  • jkflipflop98 17 April 2020 01:09
    sydneyblue203 said:
    I dont understand why you are answering my question with a question what do you expect from someone on the internet

    WHOOSH!
    Reply
  • mdd1963 18 April 2020 08:44
    Deicidium369 said:
    High end isn't for everyone.

    Especially that last jump up, i.e., 2080 to 2080Ti , at a mere quick doubling in price for all of 10-15% more FPS...
    Reply
  • hannibal 18 April 2020 10:04
    We need more expensive GPUs ;)
    Reply
  • spdragoo 20 April 2020 12:14
    Deicidium369 said:
    Why did a manufacturer in a crowded sector did something to set itself apart from it's competitors? REALLY?

    What competition? I love AMD, but unfortunately they don't have any GPUs that compete against the 2080TI. And that's the heart of the matter: they already had the top-of-the-line GPU in the 14GB VRAM versions of the 2080TI, so why come out with a 16GB VRAM model...especially when TH says the extra 14% of VRAM only translated to maybe +5% performance?
    Reply