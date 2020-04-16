MSI Delivers First GeForce RTX 2080 Ti With 16 Gbps GDDR6 Memory

(Image credit: MSI)

It's uncertain if this will be a trend going forward, but MSI has launched the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio that aims to be one of the best graphics cards by introducing a nice memory uplift. MSI's latest offering is the first GeForce RTX 2080 Ti to come with 16 Gbps of GDDR6 memory.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio is aesthetically identical to MSI's previous Gaming X Trio model. The brand's Tri-Frozr cooling solution with triple Torx 3.0 cooling fans are still present and so is the flashy RGB lighting and sleek backplate. The real upgrade lies inside the memory chips hidden under the hood.

In case you've forgotten, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti launched with 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory. Coupled with a 352-bit memory interface, the graphics card delivers a maximum bandwidth of 616 GBps. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio, on the other hand, is rocking 16 Gbps and, therefore, can pump out 704 GBps. This amounts to a 14.3% increase in memory bandwidth.

Regarding clock speeds, the Gaming Z Trio features the same 1,755 MHz boost clock as the Gaming X Trio.

Depending on how big of a jump, faster memory can help boost a graphics card's performance. In this case, the improvement is almost negligible. According to MSI, its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio is only up to 5% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio.

Price

The new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio is available as of today; however, MSI didn't share U.S. pricing.

UK retailer CCL Computers has already listed the graphics card for £1,307.32. The store sells the Gaming Z Trio for £1,226.47. We're looking at a 6.6% price increase for the faster model.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio costs about $1,200 at Newegg, meaning that the Gaming Z Trio could potentially sell for around $1,315.44 on our side of the globe.