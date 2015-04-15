Cricket Wireless Offering Samsung's Galaxy S 6 This Month With Phone Payment Plan

Cricket Wireless announced that it plans to offer the Samsung Galaxy S 6 smartphone later this month. Customers not wanting to pay the full $649.99 in one lump sum payment for the new phone can option to dish out an initial $19.99 down payment and pay a monthly fee. Customers can also make a $49.99 initial payment and make monthly payments without a credit check.

Originally launched on April 10, the Samsung Galaxy S 6 includes a 5.1-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Backing this screen is Samsung's Exynos 7420 quad-core chip, 3 GB of RAM and a 2550 mAh battery. Sporting Google's Android 5.0 "Lollipop" platform, the device also features a 16MP camera on the back, a 5MP camera on the front and 32 to 128 GB of internal storage. Additional features include Corning's Gorilla Glass 4 to protect the screen and dual-band Wireless.

"Cricket's low monthly rate plans combined with our new Phone Payment Plans make the latest premium devices like the Samsung S 6 easier to get," said Andy Smoak, head of devices for Cricket Wireless.

This news follows Cricket Wireless' introduction of three new Phone Payment Plans earlier this month. The first plan allows customers to finance a smartphone for two years after a $19.99 deposit. The second plan requires a $19.99 initial payment and an 18-month obligation with a 29.99 percent APR and six-month deferred interest. The third plan is a rent-to-own option that requires customers to pay off the device within 90 days.

Cricket Wireless is also offering a special promotion for a limited time that allows customers switching over from T-Mobile, Sprint and other competing carriers to get one month of service for free if they sign up for a $50 (Smart) or $60 (Pro) prepaid plan. The "Smart" plan includes 5 GB of data per month, unlimited nationwide talk, unlimited nationwide and international messaging, and unlimited calls and messaging to Mexico. The "Pro" plan includes the same features but offers a heftier 10 GB of data.

Cricket Wireless customers wanting to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S 6 can get one beginning April 24. They can either head to cricketwireless.com to sign up, or simply walk into the nearest Cricket Wireless store.

