SilverStone Shows Off New Cases, Coolers and PSUs At Computex

SilverStone is well known for its quality cases and rich PSU portfolio, which includes a large number of high power density PSUs, but the competition is fierce. During Computex, SilverStone showed off some of its most promising new products.

ML07-VR prototype

Based on the RVZ01/ML07 platform, this mini-ITX case is SilverStone’s take on what a VR machine should be like not only for gamers, but also for VR developers. This chassis features a small LCD monitor, significantly increasing the system's portability. The embedded monitor looks like a good idea for those who want to carry around a VR system, especially for meetings and events.

Case Type Mini-ITX Material Plastic front panel, 0.8mm SECC body Side Window Yes Drive Bays 4x 2.5'' Slots 2 Motherboard Form Factors Mini-ITX , Mini-DTX I/O 2x USB 3.0 HD AudioMIC Cooling Top: 2x 120x120x15mm Fans (1500RPM) Fan/LED Controller No Dimensions (W x H x D) 382mm x 105mm x 350mm, 14 liters Compatibity CPU Cooler: 82 mm GPU: 2 slot, full length PSU: ATX MSRP -

Primera PM01 Series

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

In Spanish "primera" means first first class. SilverStone chose this name for its new chassis series because it addresses the higher-end market. This line consists of two members, the PM01BR and the PM01WA. The first features a black paint job while the second is white. Both cases have RGB LED lighting and increased internal space, so they can accommodate extra-long graphics cards and huge CPU coolers. The PM01 cases also have good protection against dust, since they are equipped with two filters, located at the top and bottom sides. Finally, there is a 10-fan hub and a LED light control board, offering four modes (off, 50%, 100%, breathe effect).

Case Type Full-Tower Material Piano paint plastic outer shell , steel body Side Window Yes Drive Bays 4x 2.5'' or 3.5" , 5x 2.5" Slots 7 Motherboard Form Factors ATX (12" x10.7") , Micro ATX I/O 2x USB 3.02x USB 2.0 HD AudioMIC Cooling Top: 3 x 120mm fan or 2 x 140mm fanFront: 3x 140mm RGB LED fan (included)Rear: 1x 140mm fan (included) Radiator Support Front: 1 x 240 / 280 / 360 mmTop: 1 x 240 / 280 / 360 mmRear: 1 x 120 / 140 mm Fan/LED Controller Yes Dimensions (W x H x D) 220mm x 571mm x 560mm Compatibity CPU Cooler: 180 mm GPU: 425mmPSU: 240mm MSRP -

PT25 Prototype

We've mentioned before that SilverStone develops a mini-STX chassis for Gigabyte, which will house a new line of barebone PCs. The motherboard utilizes Intel's H110 chipset, which offers support for dual-channel DDR4 SO-DIMM memory.

Case Type Mini-STX Material 0.8mm SECC Drive Bays 1x 2.5'' Slots None Motherboard Form Factors mini - STX I/O 1x USB 3.01x Type CHD AudioMIC Cooling Top: CPU cooler intake holes Fan/LED Controller No Dimensions (W x H x D) 155 x 152 x 65, 1.53 L Campatibility CPU Cooler: 25 mm GPU: nonePSU: external MSRP -

Besides the PT25 prototype, we also saw three more mini-STX cases: the VT01/02/03.

SX800-LTI Power Supply

SilverStone revealed this SFX-L PSU, featuring 800W max power and 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency. This PSU scores one of the highest power density scores that we have seen so far.

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 16 15 66 2.5 0.3 Watts 80 792 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 800

The SX800-LTI has rather weak minor rails, but its powerful +12V rail is what matters the most in today's systems.

Besides the SX800-LTI we also had the chance to see the new high-end Titanium SilverStone unit (ST-1500TI) with 1.5 kW capacity. SilverStone's Titanium family of products will also include two more high-capacity members, the ST-1300TI and the ST-1100TI. In total the product family will count six members with capacities ranging from 600W to 1500W. All Titanium SilverStone units are made by Enhance Electronics and are fully modular.

SilverStone also revealed two new Gemini PSUs, made by FSP, which offer the highly-desired redundancy advantage in a normal ATX chassis. Each Gemini unit consists of two smaller, equal capacity PSUs. If one of these PSUs fails the other one takes over immediately, so there is no disruption to the system's proper operation.

Both Gemini units are made by FSP and we know for sure that the lower capacity one features a digital interface, which lets you monitor the PSU's status through a software suite. The low capacity Gemini unit includes two PSUs with 500W max power each, while the top model uses two 900W PSUs. There are no modular cables, since this would complicate the design, and only one of the two PSUs can be active at a time. This whole concept sounds very interesting and we believe that some users will be thrilled by the option of having a redundant, server-grade PSU in a normal ATX chassis.

New Tundra Water Coolers

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The most significant upgrade that the new Tundra all-in-one liquid coolers feature is the much smaller water block. This is possible thanks to relocating the water pump from the block to the radiator. This sounds very clever, but we are not so sure how this will affect the pump's longevity.

ES02-USB External Starters

The ES01-PCIe external starter, which was first introduced last year, is a very interesting product. If you install its small PCIe board into your system, you are able to power on/off the PC remotely through a remote control and a WiFi connection. At Computex, SilverStone revealed the USB version of this product, which is much easier to install and doesn't occupy a PCIe slot.

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.