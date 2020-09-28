SilverStone Launches 1650W PSU For The Big Ferocious GeForce RTX 3090 GPU

SilverStone DA1650 (Image credit: SilverStone)

SilverStone has rolled out the company's new DA1650 power supply that's designed to power Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090, the current fastest gaming graphics card on the market.

With dimensions of 150 x 86 x 180mm (5.91 x 3.39 x 7.09 inches), the DA1650 comes with a whopping capacity of 1,650W. The GeForce RTX 3090 is the only Ampere-powered graphics card that supports SLI and with a 350W TDP (thermal design power) rating means that the DA1650 can power two GeForce RTX 3090 and still have leftover power capacity to spare.

Initially, SilverStone will offer the DA1650 in a 80Plus Gold flavor, but the manufacturer has assured its more demanding fans that the 80Plus Titanium version is on the way. The DA1650 features a single rail design that delivers 137.5A and Japanese capacitors.

SilverStone DA1650 Specifications

+3.3V +5V +12V +5VSB -12V DC Output 25A 25A 137.5A 3.A 0.3A Total Power 130W 130W 1,650W 15W 3.6W

SilverStone designed the DA1650 to work in harsh environments with temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius. A single 135mm fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) cooling fan is responsible for providing the DA1650 with active cooling. It comes with a fanless operation mode for up to a 30% (495W) load. The maximum rotation speed is a tad under the 1,800 RPM mark with a noise up to 36dBA.

The power supply arrives a completely modular design and flat cables to assist you with your cable management. The DA1650 has the typical electrical protections that you would expect from a high-end unit, including OCP, OPP, OVP, SCP, UVP and OTP.

SilverStone backs the DA1650 with a limited five-year warranty. The 80Plus Gold version (SST-DA1650-G) will retails for $330.