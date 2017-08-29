SilverStone Releases Two New Fully Modular SFX PSUs

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

SilverStone already had a strong presence in the SFX-L and SFX categories, and it decided to make it even stronger with the release of two new SFX units. Its SFX line now counts seven models, four with modular cables and three with native.

The SX500-G and SX650-G are the newest SilverStone SFX units. Both feature a fully modular cable design, 80 PLUS Gold efficiency (no Cybenetics rating for the moment; it would be interesting to see the LAMBDA noise rating of those compact PSUs) and a 92mm diameter fan which promises quiet operation. SilverStone speaks of only 18dBA minimum noise output, with the fan spinning at its lowest speed.

There is only a single +12V rail, as is the trend for the majority of PSUs released in the last few years, and both units exclusively use Japanese electrolytic caps for increased reliability. The power density levels are extremely high, at 633W per liter for the SX500-G and 818W for the SX650-G. The provided modular cables are short, because an SFX unit will most likely be used in combination with a small chassis ,where longer cables can be a problem. Both units are compatible with the PP05-L cable kit, however, which includes longer cables.



All necessary protection features are available. The SX500-G has two PCIe connectors, while the SX650-G is equipped with four. Unfortunately, both units have only a single EPS connector. The suggested retail prices ($100 and $130) look decent, given the units' form factors and capacities, while the three-year warranty might disappoint those accustomed to the five, seven, or ten-year warranties offered by other brands.