Survios Releases Free 'Intercept' Mission For 'Raw Data'

Survios’ Raw Data recently graduated from Early Access to full release, but that doesn’t mean that the developer is done adding content to the game. Survios today announced that a new map called Intercept is available, and it won’t cost you anything.

Raw Data is a fast-paced first-person shooter designed for virtual reality. The game features high-action gunfights and intense melee combat against an army of artificially intelligent androids and other robots. As a member of an elite group of hackers called SyndiK8, you’re on a mission to infiltrate Eden Corp’s network to liberate the data that the company posses on its private servers. Eden Corp claimed that it keeps the data guarded to “ensure a better and safer future for humanity,” but SyndiK8 doesn’t hold much stock in Eden Corp’s altruistic motives.

Raw Data features single-player and co-operative campaign modes that send you through a series of infiltration missions that pit you against Eden's AI security forces. There's also a PVP mode called Hostile Takeover that offers 5v5 multiplayer action.

Raw Data’s latest content update introduces a new mission for Hostile Takeover called “Intercept” that puts you on a mission to corrupt (or protect) the data in one of Eden Corps’ servers. Your mission starts in the center of Eden Tower in the Quantum OS Data Chambers. You must make your way to Reactor 4 in the Sector F Data Chambers to gain access to Eden Corp’s proprietary information, or to stop those who are trying.

Survios said that “Intercept” features an open map consisting of a series of interweaving walkways on multiple levels. You can rush in guns blazing, or you can sneak in from above to limit your interactions with Eden’s security forces.

The Raw Data Intercept update is available now, and it's free. If you already own the game, you automatically gain access to the new mission. If you don’t, Survios is offering a limited-time 20% discount to on Steam to celebrate the update.