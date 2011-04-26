Trending

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is a MacBook Air Killer

By

Slim means no replaceable battery.

In the world of ultra-thin laptops, Apple's been riding high with its MacBook Air. Soon it will get some very worthy competition of its own from Lenovo, making another premium stab at the segment with a very slick looking Thinkpad.

Like the MacBook Air, though, it seems that the price of going thin means no more optical drive and no user-replaceable battery. Though, the battery does appear to be of a special breed that can hit an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes and be three times as durable as the typical laptop battery.

Even though Lenovo hasn't yet announced this, it's the real deal. It was uncovered on Lenovo's own partner site in a PDF document. Check out more images of it below:

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gamer-girl 26 April 2011 18:15
    How can you say it's a macbook air killer without the specs?

    Am i missing it somewhere?
    Reply
  • joytech22 26 April 2011 18:22
    I never liked Lenovo because they supplied schools with outdated hardware, that is, until, one day I was offered a whole bunch of E-Coupons from Lenovo for up to 60% off selected models, which we're pretty damn good.

    I now hope to make my next laptop a Lenovo.
    Reply
  • house70 26 April 2011 18:46
    Lenovo's keyboards are the best one can get for a laptop, just for that and I would prefer a lenovo to anything else, including a MB Air.
    Reply
  • molo9000 26 April 2011 18:47
    Lenovos are awesome but "MacBook Air killer" depends on specs and price.
    The Sony vaio Z is an awesome MacBook Air killer, but it costs more than 2 grand.
    Reply
  • 26 April 2011 18:48
    I had never really read Tom's a lot, but used to respect them from whatever i heard from my friends. However, labelling it Macbook air killer, without even knowing the complete specs along with price means this is shoddy piece of journalism.
    Sorry Tom's, you've disappointed me.
    Reply
  • ltbob 26 April 2011 18:59
    joytech22I never liked Lenovo because they supplied schools with outdated hardware, that is, until, one day I was offered a whole bunch of E-Coupons from Lenovo for up to 60% off selected models, which we're pretty damn good.I now hope to make my next laptop a Lenovo.Bribed xD!
    Reply
  • bhaberle 26 April 2011 19:02
    I guess I am the only one to find that Lenovo makes really ugly laptops. =P And yes I know there is more than just looks for laptops. But they still resemble what the laptops looked like back when it was owned by IBM.
    Reply
  • randomizer 26 April 2011 19:04
    The Macbook air is just a laptop, of course this kills it :D. There are laptops and then there are ThinkPads.
    Reply
  • bhaberle 26 April 2011 19:05
    uuadsfkI had never really read Tom's a lot, but used to respect them from whatever i heard from my friends. However, labelling it Macbook air killer, without even knowing the complete specs along with price means this is shoddy piece of journalism. Sorry Tom's, you've disappointed me. This product is being labeled one because it is designed to compete with the macbook air. I don't see the problem here. That does not make this shoddy journalism. Calm down there. ;)
    Reply
  • amk-aka-Phantom 26 April 2011 19:20
    MacBook Air killer? That's every other laptop, for Air is useless with its lack of ports and interfaces. It's basically like an overpowered netbook without netbook features :)

    I personally don't like Lenovo because 90% of their laptops are outdated crap, but I love the keyboard of the X series. Best quality ever. So let's wait for the specs!

    P.S. I really don't get the point of making laptops as thin as possible OR just to "kill" one of Apple's laptops...
    Reply