Microsoft's Windows 10 Creators Update Arrives April 11

We've known that the next major update to Windows 10, the Creators Update, would arrive this spring for some time. We just didn't know the exact date--until today, when Microsoft announced that the free update will start to roll out to users on April 11.



Microsoft’s latest announcement highlighted a few features that come with the new update. This includes the Paint 3D app, which allow you to create 3D objects within the app or turn a traditional 2D painting into a three-dimensional object. Microsoft also wants to use the app as a way to make new mixed reality content for its Windows Mixed Reality headsets, which are in development by companies such as Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and HP.

For PC gamers, the update will also bring Game Mode, a new feature that's supposed to increase performance when you play games. In conjunction with Game Mode is Beam, Microsoft’s solution for broadcasting games. Not only is it supposed to provide low latency between the actual and broadcasted gameplay, but it also doesn’t require additional hardware or software to run. All you have to do is activate it from the Game Bar.

For parents, there's now an ability to set daily time limits on how long a child uses the PC. In terms of general security, the new Windows Defender Security Center lets you manage firewall and antivirus settings and multiple security options for apps from one location. It also includes the Device Health Advisor, which is supposed to provide additional information on the “vital signs of your device” as well as multiple settings that will let you decide how to install new apps.

In addition to the date announcement, Microsoft also revealed that it plans to bring its Surface Studio, Dial, and Book devices to more countries starting on April 20. Specifically, you can pre-order the Surface Book today if you live in Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Surface Studio and Dial will also be available for pre-order today in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Other highlights within the Creators Update include a night light mode to reduce the blue light emitted from the screen; improved security and performance for the Microsoft Edge web browser; a new mini-view feature that will let you create a small window on the corner of your screen that allows you to hold Skype calls, control music, or watch Netflix while working on other things; and the ability to lock your PC on your iPhone, Android, or Windows mobile device through Windows Hello. Microsoft also mentioned that those using its Surface Hub will also get the Creators Update, and more details on the specific features will come prior to the update's release.

