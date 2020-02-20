Microsoft Drops Support for Problematic Windows 10 October 2018 Update

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft recently announced that it will drop support for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, which is officially known as Windows 10 version 1809, on May 12.

Saying the Windows 10 October 2018 Update's release was messy would be an understatement. Microsoft released the update in October 2018, pulled it because of problems, released it again in November 2018, pulled it because of more issues and then made it available to most systems running Windows 10 in December 2018.

Soon the company will be able to wash its hands of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Microsoft said it will stop receiving security updates on May 12, and if people who continue to use Windows 10 version 1809 after that date contact its customer support, they will be told to update to the latest version of Windows 10.

The following versions of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update will be affected: