Slimmer Xbox One S Launches In August For $299

After an early leak yesterday, Microsoft finally revealed its new version of the Xbox One, the Xbox One S, which is a slimmer (and white) console that is approximately 40 percent smaller than the original.

The new version of the console also includes an integrated PSU, an IR blaster and up to 2 TB of storage. In terms of graphics, the new console boasts high-dynamic range gaming and the ability to play 4K video and Blu-ray. There’s also a new wireless controller that has a textured grip, Bluetooth connectivity and increased range.

The new console is coming in August with a price of $299.

