Three Aftermarket Graphics Coolers On GeForce GTX 480

The Quest For A Bigger Gun
If you care about tweaking and tuning your PC, then you already know that heat is your enemy. Too much heat in your computer means limited overclocking ability at best and premature hardware failure at worst.
There are two components in a modern computer that are responsible for the lion’s share of heat output: the central processing unit (CPU) and the graphics processing unit (GPU).
Modern graphics cards can create an exceptional amount of heat, and standard cooling systems struggle to keep temperatures low. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480 is perhaps the most poignant reminder of the interaction between power, heat, and noise since Intel's Pentium 4 based on the Prescott core. We're using the GTX 480 as our example here because, frankly, it stands to benefit from aftermarket cooling the most.
To remedy this problem, you can bypass the reference cooling solution on your graphics card altogether and lean on an aftermarket solution designed to bring GPU temperatures far below what the standard models can accomplish. Today we’re testing three monster VGA coolers that promise to do just that: Arctic Cooling’s Accelero XTREME Plus, DeepCool’s V6000, and Zalman’s VF3000.
Let’s have a look at the vital statistics for these coolers before we discuss them in detail:
|Arctic CoolingAccelero XTREME Plus
|DeepCoolV6000
|ZalmanVF3000
|Dimensions:
|290(L) × 104(W) × 56(H)mm
|212.5(L) × 110.5(W) × 65(H)mm
|239(L) x 98(W) x 51(H)mm
|Weight:
|622 grams
|759 grams
|430 grams
|Fans:
|Three 92 mm fans
|Two 92 mm Case Fans
|Two 92 mm Fans
|Power Cables:
|Single Graphics CardFan Header
|Two MotherboardFan Headers
|Single MotherboardFan Header
|Construction:
|Copper Cooling BlockCopper Heat PipesAluminum Cooling Fins
|All-Aluminum Construction
|Copper Cooling Block Copper Heat Pipes Aluminum Cooling Fins
|Compatibility:
|GenericFive compatibility set options:VR001-Multiple Radeon/GeForce CardsVR002-GeForce GTX 200 seriesVR003-GeForce GTX 470/465VR004-GeForce GTX 480VR005-GeForce GTX 460
|GenericSix mounting hole size options:43 mm, 51 mm, 53 mm,58 mm, 61 mm, 80 mm
|VF3000F: GeForce GTX 480VF3000F: GeForce GTX 465/470VF3000A: Radeon HD 5800 seriesVF3000N: GeForce GTX 200 series
However, what would be AMAZING, is to have a follow-up to see which of these two solutions work best in SLI, assuming EITHER work well in SLI. I think that is the big question, especially since we never expected bad temps.
Also can you please add the voltages used for each overclock? It might give people, especially stock GTX 480 owners, a better idea of what these can handle, since cards will always vary when overclocking.
Holy ***, stock voltages! That is crazy! Please post up your VID (stock voltage) for us. Either you have a golden GTX 480, or the VID is a lot higher than it needs to be, which is pretty common.
Great article, I love to see these kind of side articles/reviews, and it was well done.
On this my guess would be the Zalman would smash it
I mean sure this case isn't the best cooling case but there's never really much hot air in the case and with a sidepanel fan blowing on the two cards i just cant see how.
Unless.. you guy's test in a cool room at about 15-20C or the fan speeds are maxed 100% of the time.
Well, there's your praablem.