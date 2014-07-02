Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: Grid 2 And Far Cry 3
Based on an older engine, mid-range hardware normally blazes through Grid 2 using the game's High quality preset. Unfortunately, getting the Athlon 5350 down under a 25 W thermal envelope necessitated cutting the graphics resources needed to push ample frame rates, even in this mainstream title. We dropped below our previous low-water mark to test using Medium details.
Unable to get smooth gameplay in Grid 2, I pulled something older from the shelf and hoped it'd fare better. Far Cry 3 used to be a pretty tough title, so we dropped our lowest test standard from High to Low quality, yet failed again.
Why not throw a mid-ranged discreet GPU in there and see what happens? It's all we really want to know. Otherwise this platform is for strictly 2D flash games.
Just because the technology is the same, it doesn't mean that it well perform on par with the PS4.
Can it play 1080p/4k videos? (30 or 60fps) youtube or downloaded
Can it play games that are meant to work on low end PCs?
What is the HTML5 performance?
What is the average total cost of the system?
How can you further improve the system value, depending on the components you choose to buy for it?