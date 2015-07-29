ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1 And Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1

How We Test
Hardware and software settings carried over from our initial round-up allow me to compare the performance of every tested X99 motherboard to the most recent products. Charts include the three most closely-priced competitors:
By looking at the board, it is full with PCI-e bridge chips to enhance the number of PCI lanes the CPU can address. However, this trick is a no-go with VT-d, since you need direct access to the hardware, and it cannot sit beyond a PCI-e bridge. I have similar issues with my HP Z800 due to trashy Intel chipset.
This is why I had to buy a dirty AMD FX8350, because on AMD all features are supported. Otherwise I would have not even poked an AMD system with a 10 foot pole.
Just throw in a good Intel Gigabit NIC, and that will rock with close to theoretical speed, no messing around with drivers, VM-ware, KVM and Xen recognize them too. Try to do that with a "Killer" NIC.
so maybe in a few years us not buying this crap they turn around and inovate!
"As we all know some (if not all) Apple laptops come without a CD drive, some do not have a Ethernet jack (WiFi only), obviously everyone heard about the new laptop with USB 3.1 being the only jack on the laptop.
I am not saying Intel and motherboard manufacturers need to go to that extreme, but we have reached a point where removing some of these old ports will allow manufacturers to save money and pass them to the buyer.
Is there really a need for a PS/2 port on a performance motherboard? Why not remove all the USB 2.0 ports and maybe add 2 more USB 3.0 ports.
I recently purchased a MSI motherboards called GAMING 5, it is a gaming motherboard (duhh), marketed towards people on the gaming/performance side. Obviously anyone buying this board in the retail store is buying it with an intent to play games, and almost no one who games in 2015 uses a VGA or DVI ports, it also has PS/2 port.
I am paying for these useless features that regular people almost no longer use, let alone gamers or people who are into PC building. You can include a HDMI to VGA or DVI adapter just in case someone out there still needs them.
I think they need to start removing some of the legacy ports and chips and make boards cleaner, cheaper and more affordable to manufacture and buy."
Because the X99 chipset is limited to six USB3 ports. Often this comes as four ports on the back and one for the front panel header. Adding more USB3 requires an additional USB controller chip and that costs more money. Besides, USB2 handles basic peripherals such as keyboards, mice, printers, scanners, etc more than adequately, so removing them is unnecessary. USB3 is only necessary for external high-speed storage at the moment so there's no reason to think your keyboard and mouse must use USB3.
I said the same thing in my last review regarding VGA ports. I don't think they're necessary on a Z97 or X99 board specifically meant for power users. Having a DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort still makes sense because even though you'll likely have a dGPU, at times you'll need to use the integrated video, say for troubleshooting. I've already covered PS/2.
Your situation does not apply to everybody, nor even most people. If you think premium mboards are expensive now, imagine how pricey they'd be if they had to make 10 versions of the same board just to cater to all the people who might use it. Desktop mboards have to have a LOT of different features because the same model board will often be used for many different things.