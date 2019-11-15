Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi Review: Solid Features for $200

How We Test

The test systems are as close as we can to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.

Test System Components

Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated gigabit networking Graphics Driver GeForce 413.36

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset Cinebench R15 Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440 F1 2017 2017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset

