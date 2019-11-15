Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi Review: Solid Features for $200

How We Test
The test systems are as close as we can to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.
Test System Components
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 413.36
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
|F1 2017
|2017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
It's $200 in the US and that's where this site calls home. Where do you see another X570 chipset motherboard that has your list of "should haves" at this price point? Nowhere, that's where. Maybe you're comparing to X470 or lower boards' specs. Solid features don't mean all the bells and whistles you'd personally like to have. Most people have no need for 2.5 GbE ethernet for example. This board has the best DRMs at this price point, runs cooler than even the Aorus Elite during full workload, and can easily handle the 3900X and lots of fast RAM. Any currently existing X570 board other than this or the Aorus Elite, at or below $200, is not worth considering for a serious build. IMO it's lacking some USB ports on the back, like the additional 4 USB 2.0 ports the Aorus Elite has (and I do agree about the lack of an integrated I/O plate), and would prefer Intel LAN over Realtek, but I'm getting this board anyway. It's on G.SKILL's QVL list for the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600MHz CL16-19-19-39 64GB (4x16GB) kit I have coming, and the Aorus Elite isn't, which sealed the deal for me.
This board does have CrashFree BIOS 3 but since i have yet to use it i cannot confirm it works. I could care less about the I/O shield. I chose it over the Gigabyte since it has debug LEDs or as Asus calls it QLED's. Even the Qcode 2 digit code is lame, you need a decoder book to understand it. Debug LED's should be on every mobo!
But what is annoying is when the windows software AI Suite 3 app is broken by Windows 10 updates and Asus does not update the motherboard download page. For my Z97 board i found it under new motherboard downloads but i had to hunt for it.
Also the price has been dropping, it is down to $180 at Micro Center.
In the article it says there are 6 fan headers, does that include the AIO pump header? If not there are only 5.
also when do we need to use the additional 4 pin power plug for the CPU? It does not state in the manual.