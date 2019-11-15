Trending

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi Review: Solid Features for $200

By

How We Test

Biostar X570GT8

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi

The test systems are as close as we can to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.

Test System Components

SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated gigabit networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 413.36

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
Cinebench R15Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of the Singularity: EscalationVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
F1 20172017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • regs01 17 August 2019 10:18
    Worldwide it cost $220-$240. And wouldn't call it solid features. For $240 it should have USB 3.1 header, ALC1220-VB audio, two ethernet adapters 1 GbE + 2.5 GbE, BIOS Flashback, built-in I/O panel shield and many more features. The red price for this board is $160. It's way overpriced.
    Reply
  • Lladnar 20 August 2019 22:53
    regs01 said:
    Worldwide it cost $220-$240. And wouldn't call it solid features. For $240 it should have USB 3.1 header, ALC1220-VB audio, two ethernet adapters 1 GbE + 2.5 GbE, BIOS Flashback, built-in I/O panel shield and many more features. The red price for this board is $160. It's way overpriced.

    It's $200 in the US and that's where this site calls home. Where do you see another X570 chipset motherboard that has your list of "should haves" at this price point? Nowhere, that's where. Maybe you're comparing to X470 or lower boards' specs. Solid features don't mean all the bells and whistles you'd personally like to have. Most people have no need for 2.5 GbE ethernet for example. This board has the best DRMs at this price point, runs cooler than even the Aorus Elite during full workload, and can easily handle the 3900X and lots of fast RAM. Any currently existing X570 board other than this or the Aorus Elite, at or below $200, is not worth considering for a serious build. IMO it's lacking some USB ports on the back, like the additional 4 USB 2.0 ports the Aorus Elite has (and I do agree about the lack of an integrated I/O plate), and would prefer Intel LAN over Realtek, but I'm getting this board anyway. It's on G.SKILL's QVL list for the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600MHz CL16-19-19-39 64GB (4x16GB) kit I have coming, and the Aorus Elite isn't, which sealed the deal for me.
    Reply
  • TJ Hooker 22 August 2019 03:58
    Voltage Regulator12+2 phase (doubled - 7 phase, actual)
    This is incorrect, which is actually mentioned further down the page. It's a 4+2 phase with each of the 4 Vcore phases containing 3 sets of components (but no doublers).
    Reply
  • Soaptrail 22 November 2019 03:22
    regs01 said:
    Worldwide it cost $220-$240. And wouldn't call it solid features. For $240 it should have USB 3.1 header, ALC1220-VB audio, two ethernet adapters 1 GbE + 2.5 GbE, BIOS Flashback, built-in I/O panel shield and many more features. The red price for this board is $160. It's way overpriced.

    This board does have CrashFree BIOS 3 but since i have yet to use it i cannot confirm it works. I could care less about the I/O shield. I chose it over the Gigabyte since it has debug LEDs or as Asus calls it QLED's. Even the Qcode 2 digit code is lame, you need a decoder book to understand it. Debug LED's should be on every mobo!

    But what is annoying is when the windows software AI Suite 3 app is broken by Windows 10 updates and Asus does not update the motherboard download page. For my Z97 board i found it under new motherboard downloads but i had to hunt for it.

    Also the price has been dropping, it is down to $180 at Micro Center.
    Reply
  • Soaptrail 22 November 2019 03:28
    admin said:
    With a solid feature set including USB-C and Wi-Fi at a budget price for this platform, Asus’ TUF Gaming X570 Plus WiFi is a solid choice for a mid-range AMD build.

    Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi Review: Solid Features for $200 : Read more

    In the article it says there are 6 fan headers, does that include the AIO pump header? If not there are only 5.

    along with another (of six) fan headers.

    also when do we need to use the additional 4 pin power plug for the CPU? It does not state in the manual.
    Reply
  • ravenise 21 February 2020 05:55
    I have my 3600 running at 4.125 hertz, stock wraith cooler. 1.31875v @ 0.96875 socket, 5 CPU LLC; lowering the socket to ~0.95 drops CPU temps by around 15-17 degrees. You will need a high load line calibration (5) in order to run stable with low voltages such as 1.31875; with a better cooler and thermal paste, I should be able to get close to or around 4.3-4.4 gigahertz while still undervolting
    Reply