Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 1200W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the be quiet! Dark Power P11-1200 unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.0 mV 4.9 mV 9.0 mV 9.7 mV Pass 20% Load 48.3 mV 8.5 mV 10.1 mV 12.5 mV Pass 30% Load 27.5 mV 7.2 mV 11.0 mV 14.0 mV Pass 40% Load 23.0 mV 7.8 mV 11.1 mV 16.1 mV Pass 50% Load 24.1 mV 9.7 mV 12.2 mV 19.2 mV Pass 60% Load 30.6 mV 10.2 mV 12.2 mV 24.0 mV Pass 70% Load 27.3 mV 11.2 mV 13.5 mV 26.2 mV Pass 80% Load 22.8 mV 12.7 mV 14.3 mV 32.5 mV Pass 90% Load 23.0 mV 13.2 mV 14.7 mV 34.1 mV Pass 100% Load 23.3 mV 15.0 mV 17.2 mV 34.5 mV Pass 110% Load 25.2 mV 15.4 mV 17.5 mV 35.4 mV Pass Crossload 1 41.5 mV 9.5 mV 15.1 mV 14.4 mV Pass Crossload 2 23.2 mV 12.3 mV 14.1 mV 25.0 mV Pass

Ripple suppression is very good on all rails except the 5VSB, where it is satisfactory at 35.4 mV at 100 percent load; however, we would like ripple suppression to be below 30 mV in all tests. We should stress that ripple suppression on the 5VSB rail isn't as critical as it is on the rest of the rails, so 35 mV of ripple won't cause any problems and is absolutely fine. But if be quiet! wants to beat its competition in this area, the company should offer even better ripple suppression at 5VSB.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple and noise were. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2